Former Australia spinner Shane Warne on Wednesday slammed West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels for passing distasteful comments on him and England's Ben Stokes. Earlier, Samuels in an Instagram story had abused both Stokes and Warne. Samuels had also boasted of his superior skin tone and involved Stokes' wife in his comments. This resulted in huge outrage over social media. Warne has finally responded to Samuels' comments and has said that the former West Indies player has no friends at all.

I've just been sent what Samuels has posted re @benstokes38 & I. It's a very sad situation as he obviously needs serious help-but has no friends at all & not even his ex teammates like him. Just because you were an ordinary cricketer-no need to be an ordinary person. Get help son — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 28, 2020

Stokes had recently spoken about the challenges of staying in quarantine. The England and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder had joked that he wouldn't wish it for even his ''worst enemy'' Marlon Samuels.

Samuels then went on to take Stokes' comments too seriously and mentioned Stokes' wife in a distasteful manner.

Samuels and Stokes' rivalry goes way back to 2015 when the former sent off the England all-rounder with a salute.

The pair was once again at loggerheads during the 2016 T20 World Cup final between West Indies and England.