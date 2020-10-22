Rajasthan Royals (RR) face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 40 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai. Both teams have already faced each other, when RR beat SRH by five wickets in Match 26. The win consisted of a T20 special from Rahul Tewatia and consistent bowling from Jofra Archer. After 10 matches, RR are currently sixth in the eight-team table, meanwhile, SRH are seventh from nine fixtures. Sanju Samson will be hoping to bounce back from his recent poor form, meanwhile, David Warner will hope his side can mend their ways in the ongoing season.

When is the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match will take place on Thursday, October 22.

Which venue will host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai.

At what time will the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match start?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match?

The live streaming of Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)