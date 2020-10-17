Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 33rd match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match is set to start at 3.30 PM and marks the first clash of the double-header on Saturday. Both teams recorded a defeat in their previous league matches of the ongoing edition. While Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated RR by a margin of 13 runs, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) registered an 8-wicket win against RCB on Friday. Virat Kohli, the skipper of the Bangalore-based franchise, drew criticism for his decision to send AB de Villiers at No.6 position against KXIP, after the likes of Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube. With both teams eager not to drop any more points, an exciting match is on the cards.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between RR vs RCB will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

The IPL 2020 match between RR vs RCB will take place on Saturday, October 17.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between RR vs RCB will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

The IPL 2020 match between RR vs RCB will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between RR vs RCB will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)