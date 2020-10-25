Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 45th match of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The clash will be the second tie of the double-header on Sunday, starting at 7.30 PM. RR will face a stern challenge against MI, who have been absolutely ruthless in the ongoing edition. The Mumbai-based franchise has refused to surrender any game without a fight, with excellent performances from all departments. The same was visible on Friday during the league match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where MI emerged victorious by a margin of 10 wickets. The bowlers fired as a unit, restricting CSK to a total of just 114 runs. Openers Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock continued the good work with an unbeaten partnership, to help MI get across the line comfortably. The Mumbai-based franchise will start favourites, but RR can very well spring a surprise.

