Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Steve Smith said he was confident about all-rounder Rahul Tewatia's ability to smack the ball into the stands, after his side completed the highest successful run chase in the Indian Premier League (IPL). "What we have seen from Tewatia in the nets is what we saw in that Cottrell over. I told someone as long as he gets one, floodgates will open. He showed heart. He told me during the timeout we still believe," said Smith in the post-match presentation.

Rajasthan Royals chased down a record total of 224, emerging victorious by a margin of four wickets in the ninth match of IPL 2020. Skipper Steve Smith, Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia scored half-centuries to help RR battle it out at every stage, despite the stern target. Pacer Jofra Archer further chipped in with a three-ball 13 comprising of two sixes to help RR get across the line.

Earlier, Kings XI Punjab posted 223/2 after being sent in to bat, following an excellent maiden century in the IPL for Mayank Agarwal as well a fine half-century by skipper KL Rahul. Nicholas Pooran made his presence felt following their dismissals, scoring 25 runs off 8 deliveries.

Rahul tried to take positives from the defeat, terming it as a part of T20 cricket.



"Look that is T20 cricket. We have seen this a lot of times. We need to keep our chin up. We did a lot of things right, but you have to give it to them. The game keeps you humble all the time," he stated.