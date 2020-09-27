Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the ninth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday. RR emerged victorious by a margin of 16 runs in their opening clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The side will be eager to maintain this winning run in their second league match. KXIP too recorded a win in their previous match, snapping Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) winning run with a 97-run triumph. Skipper KL Rahul scored the first century of IPL 2020 during the course of the clash, smashing 132 not out off 69 deliveries, in an innings comprising of 14 boundaries and seven sixes. The match RR vs KXIP match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Live streaming of the match will be available on digital platforms.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take place on September 27, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

