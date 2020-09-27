Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal helped the side dominate, after being sent in to bat at the iconic Sharjah cricket stadium in match nine of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday. Agarwal completed his maiden century in the IPL off 45 deliveries, smashing the ball to all corners of the ground. However, he was dismissed for 106, leaving Rahul who scored an excellent half-century on the crease alongside new man Glenn Maxwell. Earlier, Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and opted to field. Jos Buttler has been included in the RR lineup, at the expense of David Miller. Ankit Rajpoot has further been given an opportunity by the franchise as Yashasvi Jaiswal misses out. Kings XI Punjab opted to go ahead with the same lineup that hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in their previous league game.(LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Live Updates Between Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Straight From Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE