IPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs KXIP: Mayank Agarwal Departs After Fine Century, Kings XI Punjab Eye Big Finish
IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: KXIP opener Mayank Agarwal has scored his maiden century in the IPL before being dismissed, with skipper KL Rahul scoring a half-century.
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal helped the side dominate, after being sent in to bat at the iconic Sharjah cricket stadium in match nine of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday. Agarwal completed his maiden century in the IPL off 45 deliveries, smashing the ball to all corners of the ground. However, he was dismissed for 106, leaving Rahul who scored an excellent half-century on the crease alongside new man Glenn Maxwell. Earlier, Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and opted to field. Jos Buttler has been included in the RR lineup, at the expense of David Miller. Ankit Rajpoot has further been given an opportunity by the franchise as Yashasvi Jaiswal misses out. Kings XI Punjab opted to go ahead with the same lineup that hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in their previous league game.(LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Live Updates Between Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Straight From Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE
Match 9, Indian Premier League, 2020, Sep 27, 2020
- 21:00 (IST)Nicholas Pooran the new man inNicholas Pooran is the new man at the crease, and will replace KL Rahul out in the middle.
- 20:59 (IST)WICKET! KL Rahul c Shreyas Gopal b Ankit Rajpoot 69 (54)KXIP skipper KL Rahul departs for 69, as he attempts to get bat on ball without much success following a slightly wide delivery by Ankit Rajpoot, with Shreyas Gopal completing the catch.
- 20:55 (IST)FOUR!Maxwell follows up the boundary with another one, hitting the ball sweetly to deep backward point.
- 20:55 (IST)FOUR!Glenn Maxwell joins the party, hitting the ball to deep square leg for a boundary.
- 20:51 (IST)WICKET! Mayank Agarwal c Sanju Samson b Tom Curran 106 (50)Mayank Agarwal departs after a superb innings, as he attempts to smash the ball for another big hit, without proper timing resulting in an opportunity for Sanju Samson to complete a simple catch. Glenn Maxwell is the new man in.
- 20:43 (IST)Maiden IPL century for Mayank AgarwalMayank Agarwal has completed his maiden century in the IPL, with a fantastic boundary. Agarwal reaches the milestone off 45 deliveries.
- 20:40 (IST)FOUR!KL Rahul gets his seventh boundary of the innings, hitting the ball to deep mid-wicket.
- 20:38 (IST)FOUR!8th boundary of the innings for Mayank Agarwal, who connects effectively following a slower ball by Jofra Archer, with the ball finding its way to the boundary.
- 20:36 (IST)FOUR!KL Rahul gets another boundary, hitting the slower ball to deep square leg in an excellent manner.
- 20:35 (IST)150 up for KXIPKings XI Punjab have crossed the 150-run mark with nearly six overs left for the first innings to end. 250 on the cards?
- 20:31 (IST)SIX!Mayank Agarwal gets his seventh six of the innings, sending the ball over cover for a maximum.
- 20:30 (IST)Highest opening partnership for KXIP in IPLThe two batsmen have now posted the highest opening partnership for KXIP in IPL, surpassing the 136 by Adam Gilchrist and Paul Valthaty against Deccan Chargers in 2011.
- 20:29 (IST)FOUR!Mayank Agarwal is inching closer to a century, as he beats the fielder at backward point with an excellent shot.
- 20:28 (IST)Half-century for KL RahulKL Rahul has further completed his half-century, following a quick single. KXIP are on top, with the two batsmen set on the pitch.
- 20:26 (IST)FOUR!KL Rahul follows up the six with a fine boundary, hitting the ball sweetly to deep backward point.
- 20:24 (IST)SIX!KL Rahul joins the party, smashing the first ball of Tom Curran's second over into the deep mid-wicket stands.
- 20:21 (IST)FOUR!There's no stopping Mayank Agarwal, who gets a thick edge over backward point following a big swipe, with the ball running away to the ropes.
- 20:15 (IST)FOUR!Mayank Agarwal smashes the fifth boundary of his innings, connecting astutely off Tom Curran to hit the ball through square leg.
- 20:13 (IST)100 up for KXIP and 100-run partnership between Rahul, MayankMayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have completed a 100-run partnership, on the back of some excellent strokeplay.
- 20:12 (IST)SIX!Mayank Agarwal makes it two sixes off the same over by Shreyas Gopal, tonking the ball over the bowler's head for a maximum.
- 20:11 (IST)Half-century for Mayank AgarwalMayank Agarwal has completed his half-century with that six lofted over long-on. Agarwal is unstoppable at this stage.
- 20:10 (IST)SIX!Mayank Agarwal smashes his fourth six of the innings, connecting sweetly off Shreyas Gopal to hit the ball into the stands.
- 20:07 (IST)FOUR!A boundary this time by Mayank Agarwal, who pulls the short ball over mid-wicket.
- 20:06 (IST)SIX!Consecutive sixes by Mayank Agarwal who goes down on one knee and hits the ball down the ground into the stands.
- 20:06 (IST)SIX!Mayank Agarwal shows no mercy to Rahul Tewatia, pulling the ball over deep square leg into the stands.
- 20:05 (IST)Excellent fielding by Riyan ParagRiyan Parag saves five runs for RR with an impressive effort at long-on, getting rid of the ball astutely with a well-timed jump.
- 19:58 (IST)KXIP reach 60/0 at the end of the powerplayKings XI Punjab have reached 60/0 at the end of the powerplay, which is the highest PP score in IPL 2020.
- 19:54 (IST)FOUR!KL Rahul scores his fourth boundary of the innings, flaying the length ball bowled outside off with disdain. Rahul took full advantage of the free-hit, smashing Ankit Rajpoot for runs.
- 19:52 (IST)50-run partnership between KL Rahul and Mayank AgarwalKL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have completed a 50-run partnership, smacking the ball astutely with full advantage of loose deliveries.
- 19:51 (IST)FOUR!Mayank Agarwal makes it consecutive boundaries, with a controlled shot beating the fielder at short third man.
- 19:50 (IST)FOUR!Mayank Agarwal makes it four boundaries for KXIP in two overs, hitting the short ball by Ankit Rajpoot to mid-wicket.
- 19:48 (IST)FOUR!Hat-trick of boundaries for KL Rahul, who slices the ball over backward point in an excellent manner.
- 19:47 (IST)FOUR!Consecutive boundaries for KL Rahul, who hits the ball off his front foot through cover-point astutely.
- 19:46 (IST)FOUR!KL Rahul welcomes Jofra Archer who is introduced into the attack with a boundary, directing the ball off his front foot through covers.
- 19:43 (IST)SIX!Second six of the innings for Mayank Agarwal who hits the 100th six of IPL 2020, pulling the short ball over deep square leg.
- 19:40 (IST)FOUR!Mayank Agarwal continues to attack, pulling Jaydev Unadkat for a beautiful boundary to deep mid-wicket.
- 19:37 (IST)SIX!Mayank Agarwal smashes the first six of the innings, connecting sweetly off a length ball to tonk it over long-off.
- 19:35 (IST)Tidy start from Jaydev Unadkat!Jaydev Unadkat has delivered a tidy opening over conceding just three runs, with both openers off the mark.
- 19:29 (IST)KXIP openers, RR players take the field!KXIP openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, as well as the Rajasthan players have taken their positions. Jaydev Unadkat will bowl the opening over.
- 19:26 (IST)Just four minutes left for the clash to begin!We are only four minutes away from live action. An exciting contest is waiting for fans.