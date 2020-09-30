Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 12th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. RR are unbeaten in the ongoing edition of the the tournament, having defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). KKR on the other hand, suffered a defeat against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening league encounter, before recording their maiden win against SunRisers Hyderabad in their previous match. A win for RR presents an opportunity for the franchise to maintain their unbeaten run, which KKR will be looking to prevent with a dominating performance. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Live Score Between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai