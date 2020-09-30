RR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Look To Maintain Unbeaten Run Against Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Score Updates: RR are unbeaten in the ongoing edition, and will look to maintain their run against KKR on Wednesday.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 12th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. RR are unbeaten in the ongoing edition of the the tournament, having defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). KKR on the other hand, suffered a defeat against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening league encounter, before recording their maiden win against SunRisers Hyderabad in their previous match. A win for RR presents an opportunity for the franchise to maintain their unbeaten run, which KKR will be looking to prevent with a dominating performance. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Live Score Between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Match 12, Indian Premier League, 2020, Sep 30, 2020
- 19:02 (IST)RR skipper Steve Smith wins toss, opts to fieldRajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith has won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders.
- 18:53 (IST)Can Andre Russell make his presence felt tonight?Windies all-rounder Andre Russell is yet to make a mark in the ongoing edition, with a cheap dismissal in the match against defending champions Mumbai Indians. Can he make a mark tonight?
- 18:50 (IST)KKR players indulge in huddle talk, as toss draws closerThe KKR players can be seen indulging in a huddle talk, as the toss draws closer.
- 18:48 (IST)Rahul Tewatia in the limelightIn a match featuring the likes of Andre Russell, Jos Buttler, there will be focus on the performance of Rahul Tewatia, who smacked five sixes in an over for Rajasthan Royals during their previous IPL clash against Kings XI Punjab.
- 18:34 (IST)Both teams have won 10 games apiece against each otherIn terms of head to head stats between both the teams, they have played against each other 20 times in the IPL and are tied at 10 wins apiece.
- 18:28 (IST)Can Pat Cummins account for the dangerous Sanju Samson early?It will be interesting to see whether Australian pacer Pat Cummins who was excellent against SunRisers Hyderabad, delivers the same impact against Rajasthan Royals who have the dangerous Sanju Samson in their ranks.
- 18:27 (IST)Who will win the face-off between Jofra Archer and Shubman Gill?The exuberant and bejewelled Rajasthan Royals fast man Jofra Archer will try to rattle the calm and smooth Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders when the sides face off on Wednesday.
- 18:24 (IST)Stage is setThe stage is set for an exciting clash between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. The toss will take place in nearly half an hour.
- 18:23 (IST)150 IPL Matches For Rajasthan RoyalsRajasthan Royals have reached the milestone of 150 IPL matches, and will be looking to mark the occasion with an excellent performance.
Lets start our 150th with a bang. #RRvKKR | #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/urGKfmlo2S— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 30, 2020
- 18:20 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2020. Rajasthan Royals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.