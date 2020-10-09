Rajasthan Royals (RR) have won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 23rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, in a clash which will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. RR have handed Australian fast bowler Andrew Tye a debut for the franchise, with Varun Aaron further provided an opportunity. Tom Curran and Ankit Rajpoot have been sidelined. DC have opted to go in with an unchanged side. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 23 Live Scores Between Rajasthan Royals And Delhi Capitals, Straight From The Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah