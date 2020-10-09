RR vs DC IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs Delhi Capitals
RR vs DC IPL live score 2020: Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith has won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) have won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 23rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, in a clash which will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. RR have handed Australian fast bowler Andrew Tye a debut for the franchise, with Varun Aaron further provided an opportunity. Tom Curran and Ankit Rajpoot have been sidelined. DC have opted to go in with an unchanged side. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 23 Live Scores Between Rajasthan Royals And Delhi Capitals, Straight From The Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Match 23, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 09, 2020
- 19:39 (IST)WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Shikhar Dhawan 5 (4)Shikhar Dhawan departs for 5, handing a simple catch to Yashasvi Jaiswal at mid-wicket following a full delivery. Shreyas Iyer is the new man in.
- 19:37 (IST)FOUR!Prithvi Shaw welcomes Jofra Archer into the attack with a boundary, piercing the gap between cover and extra cover.
- 19:35 (IST)FOUR!Shikhar Dhawan gets his opening boundary off the last ball of the first over, hitting the ball to deep square leg. DC 7/0 after 1 over
- 19:30 (IST)Varun Aaron to open the bowling for RRVarun Aaron will open the bowling for Rajasthan Royals. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw open as usual for Delhi Capitals.
- 19:27 (IST)The clash is set to begin in a few minutesThe first innings is set to begin in just three minutes. Will we witness another high-scoring game today?
- 19:15 (IST)LineupsDelhi Capitals XI: P Shaw, S Dhawan, S Iyer, R Pant, S Hetmyer, M Stoinis, A Patel, R Ashwin, K Rabada, A Nortje, H Patel.Rajasthan Royals XI: J Buttler, Y Jaiswal, S Smith, S Samson, M Lomror, R Tewatia, J Archer, S Gopal, A Tye, V Aaron, K Tyagi.
- 19:14 (IST)2 changes for Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals field unchanged sideRajasthan Royals have handed a franchise debut to Australian pacer Andrew Tye with Varun Aaron further provided an opportunity. Tom Curran and Ankit Rajpoot have been sidelined. No changes for Delhi Capitals.
- 19:02 (IST)Steve Smith wins tossRR skipper Steve Smith has won the toss and opted to bowl against DC.
- 18:57 (IST)Here's a look at the pre-match routines of the RR playersRR players Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith, David Miller can be seen engaging in their pre-match routines, with just a few minutes left for the toss.
- 18:47 (IST)Can Shreyas Iyer play another game-changing knock against RR?Shreyas Iyer has led from the front for DC, and is currently the top run-getter for his team in IPL 2020. Iyer will be looking to deliver a quality performance against RR, enabling his side to maintain their winning streak in the ongoing edition. Sanju Samson, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada are some of the other players who will be in the limelight.
- 18:34 (IST)Rajasthan Royals enjoy edge over Delhi Capitals!Rajasthan Royals have better head to head match stats in comparison to Delhi Capitals, having won 11 matches in 20 matches played between the two sides so far. Delhi have managed only nine wins.
- 18:31 (IST)Can compulsive hooker of the short ball Prithvi Shaw smash Jofra Archer for runs?Jofra Archer is the best bowler in the Rajasthan Royals fold, and will face off against Prithvi Shaw who has been amongst the best batsmen for Delhi Capitals so far. Can Shaw maintain his good form against Archer?
- 18:18 (IST)Can Steve Smith negotiate an in-form Kagiso Rabada?Steve Smith will have his task cut out when he meets Jofra Archer. But Sharjah is one ground where Smith could get a little reprieve. This will be a fascinating face-off.
