Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 23rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, on Friday. The clash will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. RR started off their league campaign strongly, with wins in the opening two matches against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). However, the Rajasthan-based franchise has gone off the boil, following the win against KXIP, recording three back-to-back defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI). DC, on the other hand, have won four out of their five league games so far, with South African pacer Kagiso Rabada in excellent form. Rabada accounted for four wickets in the Delhi-based franchise's previous league game against RCB, helping his side emerge victorious by a margin of 59 runs.

Where will Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

When is the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match will take place on Friday, October 9.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match begin?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

The live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)