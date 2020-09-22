The Indian Premier League (IPL) has never been short of drama, and it didn't take much time for it to unfold during the ongoing edition too. During the fourth IPL 2020 fixture between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the match was marred with another umpiring controversy that involved Tom Curran, MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar. CSK won the toss and elected to bowl. With Royals going into full flow in their batting display, Curran was left aghast after the umpire gave him out caught behind by a Deepak Chahar delivery. He wanted a review but his team's allotted reviews were over. The umpires gave him out, only to call him back after tv replays. Dhoni's wife Sakshi couldn't believe the incident and decided to share her feelings on an Instagram story, which was later deleted.

Sakshi Dhoni posted a story on Instagram, lashing out at the umpires. She later deleted it.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "First time I have seen the third umpire is being referred after the player has been given out! Umpiring needs to be improved in such a prestigious tournament! Billions watching it! @iplt20". The story was later deleted by her.

TV replays showed that the ball had not even edged the bat and gone off the thigh pad. The ball also bounced in front of Dhoni before he caught it. After being adjudged out, and leaving for the pavilion, Curran was called back to resume batting. He finished unbeaten at 10 off nine deliveries.

The Royals were at their imperious best, with some classy batting from Steve Smith and Sanju Samson. They finished their innings at 216/7 after 20 overs, setting a 217-run target for CSK. Sam Curran was the leading bowler for CSK, with three wickets.