Rajasthan Royals (RR) will kick-off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign on September 22, when they face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. CSK, led by MS Dhoni, have already begun their IPL 2020 campaign, when they defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in the season opener on September 19. Against MI, CSK won by five wickets, with Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis leading the batting show for their team, with Lungi Ngidi and Deepak Chahar putting in good bowling displays. The match between RR and CSK will be the fourth one of this season. Live streaming of the match will be available on digital platforms too.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take place on September 22, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)