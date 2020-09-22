IPL LIVE Score, RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Deepak Chahar Strikes Early For Chennai Super Kings As Rajasthan Royals Lose Yashasvi Jaiswal
IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and chose to field against Rajasthan Royals.
Deepak Chahar strikes for CSK in his second over as Yashasvi Jaiswal top-edges one and Chahar gets under it comfortably. Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and opted to field. Ambati Rayudu is not "100 per cent", said MS Dhoni at the toss and Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces Rayudu in the XI. Gaikwad makes his IPL debut tonight. Missing the services of key players like Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, RR face an uphill task against in-form CSK, who won their opening match against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday. RR will be relying on the likes of Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Tom Curran and Jofra Archer to put in match-winning performances, while they also boast of young Indian talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 4, Indian Premier League, 2020, Sep 22, 2020
- 19:48 (IST)Smith welcomes Ngidi with a SIX!Lungi Ngidi comes one to bowl and fires one into the body of Smith. The Aussie flicks it nonchalantly over square leg for a six.What a shot!
- 19:46 (IST)FOUR!Chahar drops it short again, bur Smith won't make the mistake Jaiswal did. He smacks it through mid-wicket for his first boundary.
- 19:44 (IST)Sanju Samson is the new batsmanSamson walks in and gets his first ball on the pads. He flicks it easily to fine leg for a single.
- 19:44 (IST)WICKET! Jaiswal c & b Chahar 6Chahar STRIKES!Jaiswal got a boundary the previous ball but couldn't time this one as well.This was short, too, but perhaps got too big on Jaiswal who top edged it high in the air.Dhoni and Chahar convereged near the stumps, right next to Jaiswal, but Chahar made the call loud and clear and completed the catch.CSK have their first wicket.
- 19:42 (IST)FOUR!First boundary for RR!Jaiswal reads the length early, rocks back into his crease and pulls a short ball by Chahar over wide long-on for a boundary.
- 19:40 (IST)Sam Curran from the other endIt's Curran sharing the new ball with Chahar.He strays in line as he pitches one too wide of Smith. That's a WIDE!Smith frees his arms and drives one to deep extra cover but there's a man in the deep.Curran mixes things up and bowls a good first over. RR 7/0.
- 19:35 (IST)A good first over by Chahar – RR 4/0Chahal starts with a wide one outside off. Jaiswal lets it go. Jaiswal steps down the pitch the very next ball and drives the ball to mid-off. Find the fielder.He cuts the next to third man to get off the mark and get his first IPL run.Smith gets into the act straight away as he clips one on the pads to long leg for a couple.
- 19:29 (IST)We're ready for live actionMS Dhoni has drawn his team into a huddle as they give their preparations the final touch before stepping on to the field.Steve Smith and Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the batting for RR. Deepak Chahar will bowl the first over.Here we go!
- 19:26 (IST)CSK vs RR Head to HeadCSK have won three of their last four contests against RR and have a better overall record too.Click here to read our feature on how CSK and RR have done against one another in the past.
- 19:12 (IST)RR Playing XIYashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat.
- 19:09 (IST)CSK Playing XIMurali Vijay, Shane Watson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi
- 19:03 (IST)Smith, Archer, Curran and Miller for RRSteve Smith, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran and David Miller are the four overseas players for Rajasthan for this match."The boys have trained exceptionally well," says Steve Smith.
- 19:02 (IST)TOSS: Chennai Super Kings have win the toss and choose to bowl"There is the dew factor," says MS Dhoni as he chooses to field first."This venue is different from the others," reckons Dhoni.Ambati Rayudu is not 100 per cent, says Dhoni. Rututaj Gaikwad comes in for Rayudu as CSK make one change.
- 18:58 (IST)Two minutes to the toss!The Super Kings arrived earlier in the evening to take on the team that won the inaugural IPL in 2008.
- 18:56 (IST)Pitch ReportSunil Gavaskar reckons there will more spin on his Sharjah pitch when compared to the other venues. He says there's no grass on his surface unlike the other two venues, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and batting first on this wicket will be the most productive.Can we expect the first 200-plus score of IPL 2020 tonight?
- 18:53 (IST)CSK vs RR: Match PreviewWill CSK continue their winning run or will RR begin their IPL campaign with a win?Find out what's at stake, the possible team combinations and injury news in our match preview here.
- 18:42 (IST)CSK vs RR: Players To Watch Out ForStars on both sides, but some with more recent experience of professional cricket than the others.Click here to read our feature on the top players to watch out for in tonight's clash.
- 18:37 (IST)Looks like someone's got the wood on the Super Kings!
- 18:35 (IST)IPL – Where Talent Meets Opportunity!Are you excited to see Yashasvi Jaiswal in action tonight? The India U-19 cricketer was key to India's run to the final of 2020 U-19 World Cup.
- 18:31 (IST)CSK belted it out in the nets last nightA good thing for the Super Kings is Dwayne Bravo's presence in the nets. He sat out of the last game and could be in line for selection tonight.
- 18:22 (IST)Here's how Smudgy got ready for the game... We are in for FIREWORKS tonight!
- 18:09 (IST)"Without you, but for you" – Dear fans, you are remembered!
- 18:00 (IST)Steve Smith is back and he is in for a long haul!
- 17:57 (IST)Dhoni vs Smith in the CLASH OF THE TITANS!Despite missing some of their key players, both CSK and RR have many superstars in the midst. It's the likes of MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shane Watson taking on Steve Smith, Jofra Archer and David Miller.And how about Deepak Chahar? Our man recovered from COVID-19 and hit the ground running in CSK's first game. Here he is warming up for the second
- 17:50 (IST)Flashback: When THALA roared in his denThe first match between CSK and RR in IPL 2019 witnessed a stunning knock by CSK captain MS Dhoni as he smashed 75 runs off 46 balls to take CSK to 175/5 in Chennai.
- 17:44 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match No. 4 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.