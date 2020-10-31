Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
The total is not a huge one by Bangalore but they will be looking to bowl well and apply some pressure early on. They will have to bowl really well if they want to win this game. Hyderabad need to win this game to stay alive in the tournament and they will want to come out and chase this down. An interesting second essay of play awaits. Join us for the chase in a bit.
Sandeep Sharma is caught for a quick chat. Tells that he didn't know about the fact that he has taken the wicket of Kohli 7 times. Says that he is one of the best batsman and it feels really well to get his wicket. Tells that he is working hard on bowling the outswingers. Says that the knuckle ball is coming off well too. Adds that he has been working on that ball for more than 3 years now. Feels that the ball is getting wet a bit now as the dew is starting to come.
The bowling by Hyderabad was brilliant throughout. Sandeep Sharma started things off for Hyderabad and they did not look back after that. He got rid of Padikkal and Kohli in the Powerplay. All the five bowlers got a wicket but it was Natarajan and Sandeep who were the pick of the lot and they both picked up 2 wickets.
The batting by Bangalore started off on the back foot as they lost Padikkal and Virat Kohli right in the Powerplay. AB de Villiers and Josh Philippe tried to revive the batting with a partnership but it did not last long and they both fell in quick succession. Sundar and Mann tried to add some more runs towards the end but Bangalore will feel that they are atleast 30-40 runs short of a par score. Not the best showing with the bat by Bangalore.
This has been a brilliant show with the ball for Hyderabad! The Men in Orange will be proud of how they have bundled this Bangalore batting line up for just 120 on the board. The batters of Bangalore tried their best to add some more runs towards the end but they were not able to and Hyderabad have finished things up on a high.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Just a run! Terrific last over. Just 4 off it. Full and around middle, Gurkeerat looks to reverse sweep but misses to get hit on the pad. The ball rolls towards the leg side and they take a leg bye. 11/1 in his 4 overs for Natarajan. Bangalore finish with 120/7.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Siraj strokes it towards extra cover and takes a single.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Gurkeerat can only squeeze it down to deep cover for just a run.
19.3 overs (0 Run) A dot! Full and around off, Gurkeerat looks to ramp it through fine leg but gets an inside edge on the pads. The ball goes to short fine leg and Gurkeerat denies the single.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Good length and outside off, Gurkeerat swings really hard but makes no connection.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Good running! Good length and just outside off, change of pace from Natarajan. Siraj swings hard but fails to connect. Gurkeerat though sneaks a bye as the ball goes to Saha on the bounce.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single! 5 runs and a wicket off the over. Very full and on middle, Siraj pushes it down to long on for one.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Gurkeerat pulls it down to deep mid-wicket for one.
Mohammed Siraj is out in the middle.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Second wicket in the over. Udana falls for a golden duck. Holder gets the second wicket. Full and outside off, Udana looks to lift it over covers but ends up slicing it just behind point. Williamson settles under it and takes the catch easily.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, lofted over cover-point for one.
Isuru Udana walks out now.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Morris' short stay comes to an end. A low full toss on middle, Morris looks to launch it over long on but fails to time it. It goes straight to the Hyderabad skipper, David Warner. He doesn't drop many. A comfortable catch.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) A couple to begin the penultimate over. It was a great effort from Abhishek at deep cover. Full and outside off, Morris drills it towards deep cover. Abhishek Sharma runs ahead and puts a dive forward. Gets to the ball but fails to hold on.
Jason Holder will bowl the penultimate over of the innings. 3-0-22-0 are his figures so far.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over! Just the 5 off the over. Wide yorker outside off, Gurkeerat fails to squeeze it out.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off, Gurkeerat lets it be.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A chance put down. Another poor effort from Sandeep in the field. Full and around off, Mann looks to paddle this one but it comes off his bat's top edge and balloons towards the fine leg region. Sandeep runs in from short fine leg and backtracks looking to scalp this one but he spills this one and it crosses the ropes. It was a tough chance though and Sandeep put in a good effort.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, slapped down to deep cover for one.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Morris flicks it well but finds the mid-wicket fielder.
Chris Morris walks out into the middle.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! That's a sharp, sharp take from Natarajan. That was hit really hard from Sundar. Change of pace from Natarajan. It is just behind the good length area. Sundar hits it straight back to the bowler. Natarajan manages to clinge onto it.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as this full ball outside off is worked towards deep point. A good end to his spell by Sandeep. Just 7 runs. 4-0-20-2 for him on the night.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Another full length delivery around off, Mann pushes it to the right of the pitch and takes the single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) A fullish length delivery around off, Sundar digs this out towards backward point for a quick single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length on middle, Gurkeerat flicks this one towards deep square leg and it bounces just before Rashid Khan in the deep. One more run. The lights seemed to disturb Rashid's vision.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A full toss outside off, Sundar smacks this wide of the man at long off. A single taken.
16.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Sandeep bowls this way outside the off stump. Sundar lets it be. The umpire flexes his arms to signal a wide.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A yorker around off, Gurkeerat blocks this one out towards the off side for a single.
15.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! The ball is clearly grounded, says the third umpire. Tossed up and outside off, Sundar once again looks to drill it through the covers. This time Pandey at covers dives to his right and takes the catch with one hand. But he is not too sure himself. The umpires converge and take it upstairs. The soft signal is not out. Replays show that the ball popped out of his hand as he landed. Relief for Bangalore.
The third umpire has been called into play to check if this is a clean catch. The soft signal by the umpire is NOT OUT! It is the correct soft signal decision as the ball has clearly touched the ground. Washington Sundar stays on.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Tossed up and outside off, Sundar lifts it over extra cover and finds the fence.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, Sundar looks to work it on the leg side but it takes the outer half and goes towards the point fielder. Sundar wanted a single but is sent back.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Leading edge now! Flatter and around off, Gurkeerat looks to work it on the leg side but gets a leading edge towards point. The batsmen take a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) LBW shout but the umpire shakes his head. Looked to be going down leg. This lands on off and spins sharply towards middle and leg, Mann looks to play at this but he misses and gets hit on the pads. A tame appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Sundar flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Match Reports
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore are 120/7. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Everything related to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score. Do check for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.