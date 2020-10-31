Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a great way to end the over! Brillaint! They collect 15 runs off this one! On a good length around middle and leg, Pandey flicks this fine to the fine leg region to bag a boundary.
4.5 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Saha looks to work this to the off side but it takes an inside edge and goes towards square leg. A single.
4.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Morris is struggling with his line! Dishes this down the leg side again. The umpire calls this as a wide.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) A misfield and the batters collect two runs! Back of a length delivery around off, Saha taps it towards covers. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end and the batters pinch a couple. There was no need to throw this and Kolhi should have known better.
4.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another wide! Morris slips this down the leg side. Saha leaves it alone. Wided.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball around middle and leg, Pandey looks to pull but it comes off his gloves towards de Villiers. He is not able to catch this cleanly. The batters see an opportunity and pinch a single.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Pandey pushes this to mid on but denies the single.
4.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Pandey leaves it alone. Wided.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played and placed! On a good length around middle, Pandey uses his wrists well and flicks this over mid-wicket for a boundary. It brings 1,000 runs up for Pandey for Hyderabad in the Indian T20 League.
Another bowling change. Chris Morris is back for his 2nd over. Just 4 off his first over. Can he provide a breakthrough to Bangalore?
3.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Pandey knocks this towards long on to retain the strike for the next over.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle, Pandey works this to the mid on region.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, Saha tucks this to square leg for one.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept and swept away nicely! Floated around off, Saha gets on his knees and sweeps this one to deep square leg to bag a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball around off, Saha pushes this to covers.
3.1 overs (3 Runs) Flatter around off, Pandey punches this past the diving fielder at covers and Udana runs in from mid off and does well to mop it up. Three runs for Pandey.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A great comeback by Saini after being dispatched for a six. Good length ball outside off, Saha looks to have a poke at this but connects his bat with only thin air.
2.5 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Pandey looks to work at this but it comes off his inside edge and hits his pads and rolls to the off side. A single taken.
2.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a great shot! Pandey has played some good strokes so far! Back of a length ball on off, Pandey swivels and pulls this one over deep square leg for a biggie.
2.3 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! Short of a good length ball on middle, Pandey looks to pull but misses it altogether as de Villiers stops this one nicely.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Cracking shot! Back of a length delivery around off, Pandey gets on top of the bounce and slams this one to the long on fence.
2.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, Pandey pushes this to covers and straightaway says no for the single.
Just one over from Morris. Kohli gives the ball to returning Navdeep Saini.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Pandey eases this to the long on region to retain the strike for the next over. A great over for Bangalore. They scalp the big wicket of Warner.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter around leg, Pandey tucks this to the man at square leg.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, Pandey drives this to covers.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, Pandey leaves this one alone.
Manish Pandey is in at no. 3.
1.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Sundar with a brilliant comeback after being hit for a six in his first ball! He removes the very dangerous Warner and Bangalore are ecstatic! Flatter ball around middle, Warner is rushed into the shot and he slices this one towards mid on and Udana does well to pouch this one. Just the breakthrough that Bangalore needed.
1.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Warner welcomes Sundar with a biggie! First one of the innings as well! Flatter around middle, Warner swivels and pulls this one over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
Who will partner Chris Morris with the new ball? Will we see some spin early on with Washington Sundar? Yes, we will as Sundar is handed the ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Dot to end the first over. Short and wide outside off, Saha cuts it well but fails to beat Philippe at cover-point who dives to his left and makes a good stop. Just 4 from the first over.
0.5 over (1 Run) Shortish and around off, Warner punches it through cover-point and gets to the other end.
0.4 over (0 Run) Length ball outside off, it is left alone.
0.3 over (1 Run) A single now and Saha is off the mark too. Length ball around off, he tucks it towards square leg and takes a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Almost chopped on! Just outside off on a good length, Saha looks to punch it on the off side but gets a thick inside edge that goes past his sticks towards short fine leg.
0.1 over (1 Run) Warner is up and running too! Short and just outside off, he pulls it down to deep square leg and gets to the other end.
0.1 over (1 Run) WIDE! Hyderabad are underway with an extra. A length ball outside off from Morris. Warner lets it be. Wided.
We are back for the chase! The openers of Hyderabad, David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha stride out into the middle. Chris Morris will start proceedings with the ball for Bangalore. Here we go...
