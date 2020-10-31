Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end another successful over from Sandeep. A length delivery around off, it is pushed back to the bowler.
4.5 overs (1 Run) EDGY! Fuller and outside off, de Villiers looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge that goes to third man. A single.
AB de Villiers is the new batter in.
4.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Kohli perishes now! And this is the 7th time that Sandeep has got better of Kohli in the Indian T20 League. Full and around off, right there where Kohli likes it and often drills these through the covers but this time he ends up driving it straight into the hands of Kane Williamson at short cover. A massive, massive wicket.
4.3 overs (2 Runs) A couple now. Shortish and outside off, Kohli punches it to the left of the cover fielder who dives that side and gets a hand to it. Two taken before the man at mid off can do the mop up work.
4.2 overs (1 Run) One more single as this good length ball around off is forced down to long on.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Kohli jumps out of the crease and pushes it through mid on for a single.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and outside off, Philippe manages to slam it over the mid off fielder and finds the fence. Good end to the over for Bangalore.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and just outside off, Kohli pushes it towards short third man where the fielder fumbles and allows a single.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and on the pads, Philippe looks to flick but misses to get hit on the shoes. The ball goes towards point and they take a leg bye.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Kohli looks to run it down towards third man but ends up chopping it towards point for a quick run.
3.2 overs (2 Runs) Kohli is off the mark with a flick. Little too straight from Holder. Kohli uses his wrists and flicks it through square leg and scampers back for a couple.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, forced through covers for one.
3.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball down the leg side, Philippe looks to pull but misses. Wided.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end a successful over from Sandeep. Short and around off, Kohli hops and keeps it out.
The skipper of Bangalore, Virat Kohli walks out into the middle.
2.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Sandeep strikes for Hyderabad. Padikkal fails to get going in this game for Bangalore. A length ball around middle and leg, Padikkal looks to swing it across the line but a little bit of inward movement means he fails to connect. The ball goes behind and shatters the stumps. This is not how Padikkal has played in this tournament. The in-form Bangalore batsman has been sent packing by Hyderabad.
2.4 overs (1 Run) A single now as this one is pushed through mid on.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Philippe finds the fence now. Good effort from the long on fielder but not good enough. A length ball just outside off, Philippe launches it over the bowler's head. The long on fielder runs to his left and tries to cut it off but fails to do so. First boundary for Philippe.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Around off on a good length, Philippe shuffles towards the off side and looks to defend but the ball hits the upper half and lobs uppishly towards the bowler. Drops well short in the end.
2.1 overs (0 Run) EDGY! Good length and outside off, Philippe looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge that goes to short third man.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top way to end the over. First boundary of the game and it comes off the willow of Padikkal. A little bit of width and on a good length, Padikkal slaps it through mid off for a boundary.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Fine shot for nothing. Short and just outside off, this time Padikkal gets on top of the bounce and punches it well but finds the backward point fielder.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Nice shape away from the left-hander from Holder. It is pitched around leg and moves away as Padikkal pokes at it.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball just outside off, Padikkal looks to pull but the ball goes to mid-wicket off the inner half.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Good stop from Rashid. Short and outside off, Philippe pulls it towards mid-wicket. Rashid makes a diving stop to his right but can't restrict them from taking the single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball outside off to begin from Holder. Philippe lets it be. He actually wanted to play at first but opted against it in the end.
Who will partner Sandeep Sharma from the other end? Jason Holder, it is.
0.6 over (1 Run) A single to end the over! Good length delivery on middle, Philippe tucks this to the deep square leg area for a single. A tidy start by Sandeep. Just the 3 runs off this over.
0.5 over (1 Run) Padikkal is off the mark as well! Good length delivery around off, Padikkal guides this to the third man region for a single.
0.4 over (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! On a good length outside off, Padikkal thinks about blocking this out but he misses it altogether.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good length delivery around off, Padikkal pushes this to the man at point.
0.2 over (1 Run) Bangalore and Philippe are off the mark! On a good length around middle, Philippe tucks this to deep square leg for a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Sandeep starts off with a good length delivery outside off, Philippe leaves this one alone.
Right then! We are done with all the pre-match formalities as the action is about to begin! The umpires walk out into the middle. The players of Hyderabad walk out and take their respective positions out on the field. The openers of Bangalore, Josh Philippe and Devdutt Padikkal stride out into the middle. Sandeep Sharma will start proceedings with the ball for Hyderabad. Here we go...
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe (WK), Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Navdeep Saini (IN FOR SHIVAM DUBE), Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana (IN FOR DALE STEYN), Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma (IN FOR VIJAY SHANKAR), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.
Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli, says he wanted to bat first anyway. Says that they think the wicket will get slower and slower. Informs that Navdeep Saini and Isuru Udana return to replace Shivam Dube and Dale Steyn. On their last game, Kohli says that it was an odd game. Feels that they did well to take the game till the end, defending the total. Adds that a collective performance is around the corner.
The captain of Hyderabad, David Warner, says that there is a single change as Vijay Shankar is out of this game due to injury and adds that Saha, fortunately, is fit for this game. Says that they need to have a positive attitude and come out fresh and they want to win both the games. Tells that is how he approches every game and he wants to do well. Says that they have played a single game in this ground and it seemed to have slowed down and they will need to see how things go.
TOSS - Time for the spin of the coin. Up it goes and it lands in David Warner's favor. Hyderabad will BOWL first.
What about Hyderabad? Well, they have been one of the most inconsistent sides of the tournament. They thumped Delhi in their last encounter and would be eager to take that confidence in this game as well. Both batting and bowling worked in tandem and managed to stay in the race to the playoffs. A defeat here will be curtains for Warner's men. Let's see how things pan out for them. Stay with us to find out the toss and team update.
Let's talk about Kohli's Bangalore first. They looked to be in top form but a slump came and now they are staring at a hat-trick of defeats. In their last game, they were taken down by Mumbai after failing to put a good score on the board, despite getting a decent start. With Mumbai's batting in full flow, it was always going to be tough and that's how it panned out. However, Bangalore will remember their first game of the tournament where they went past the challenge of Hyderabad to start their tournament and now they have the chance of booking their spot in the playoffs by beating the same opposition.
It is almost time for the 2nd game of Super Saturday. It is the southern derby here in Sharjah. Bangalore vs Hyderabad. One team is sitting at the 2nd spot on the points table and a win will take them through while the other one has to win both their games to stay in the contention of the playoffs.
