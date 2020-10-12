Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
9.6 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, worked through fine leg for a single.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Uppish, but in the gap. Full and outside off, Morgan leans and drives it uppishly, wide of Virat Kohli at short extra cover, beating Aaron Finch to his right at wide long off.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Around middle, Karthik works it through mid-wicket for a single.
Skipper Dinesh Karthik walks in now, at number 5, replacing Gill.
9.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT. Gill is gone. Short and outside off, Morgan cuts it towards point. Isuru Udana does a sharp bit of work there. Morgan hesitates but Gill calls him through for the single. Udana returns a sharp throw to AB de Villiers who gets down, collects and whips the bails. It looks out to the naked eye but is still referred upstairs. The umpires wanted to check whether AB disturbed the bails with his foot. Not as per the replay. Gill is guilty of a wrong call there.
Is that a run out? Kohli says, 'YES!' looking at the dugout. Gill is walking back. Yes, run out by a mile. Replays confirm.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker through the air, back of a length, skids through from outside off, Morgan defends.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, slapped down to long off for a single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A dot and just 3 runs from the over. Full ball on middle and leg, Morgan looks to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, tapped to the leg side for a dot.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on the stumps, Shubman Gill works it past the bowler for one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter on leg, clipped to the leg side for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! No catch, no LBW, Morgan survives. Floated ball on middle and leg, Morgan gets down and looks to sweep. Not sure whether it is bat or pad at the immediate moment, it gets something and lobs behind where de Villiers takes it. He appeals and so does Chahal but the umpire was not interested. Kohli takes it upstairs. First the UltraEdge comes in, no bat, so no nick. Then, the Ball Tracker is in, for the LBW. It says missing the stumps, nothing in the end for Bangalore.
Kohli takes the review for a caught-behind of Morgan. No bat as there is nothing on the UltraEdge. LBW? Ball Tracker says it was missing the stumps.
8.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! So many catches dropped in the tournament so far. Full and around off and middle, Shubman comes down and lofts it towards long on. Finch runs in to his left and gets his hands but spills it. A single added to rub salt on the wounds.
Who will walk out to bat now? Eoin Morgan it is.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Nitish Rana departs for just 9. The pressure was building and to top off, a wicket, just what Bangalore wanted. Full ball around off, Rana leans and looks to sweep it through the carpet. He misses and the ball crashes into the woodwork behind. 144 needed in 72 balls for Kolkata.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish on middle, worked to the leg side for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on the stumps, worked through the off side for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side again, Gill goes back and clips it to square leg for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on off and middle, worked to the on side for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On off, tapped to the leg side for a single.
Lowest Powerplay scores in Sharjah - 41/1 by Rajasthan, 43/1 by Kolkata HERE, 47/0 by Bangalore earlier in the game, 48/2 by Mumbai and 51/3 by Delhi. So we have had two of the top three lowest Powerplay totals in Sharjah in this very game!
6.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish. The pressure is building. Full ball around off, knocked back to the bowler. 149 needed in 78 balls.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Good fielding from Siraj there. On the shorter side outside off, Rana cuts. Siraj at point does well to stop the travelling ball. A dot. Excellent overall from Bangalore.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, flatter, Rana hesitantly hangs his bat out, misses though.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flights this around off and middle, Gill watchfully drives it to long off and the batters exchange ends.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, bunted down towards long on for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, tapped to long on for a single.
DRINKS! Bangalore will be happy with this start by their bowlers. The pitch is slow, the ball is not coming onto the bat and the boundaries are barely being found. Just 5 boundaries in the Powerplay, defending 194 is a very, very good performance. Now, it will be interesting to see how the spinners fare in the middle overs. Yuzvendra Chahal comes on to bowl now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Inside edge to finish. Full on middle, Rana goes for the sweep but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 43/1 at the end of the Powerplay are Kolkata. Need 152 runs in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball on the stumps, Rana goes back and tucks this to the leg side for a dot.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, worked to the on side for a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Rana misses his sweep. It goes to fine leg off his pads and they take a leg bye. The throw comes to Sundar who fumbles a little but it does not cost much.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish around off, Gill pushes it to cover and takes a quick single.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Full around off, driven through mid off for a single.
