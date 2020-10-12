Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Slow back of a length ball outside off, hit to cover-point for a single. Kohli wants two but Finch is not interested again. 78/1 at the end of 10 overs.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven to long off for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Takes the pace off and bowls a slow fullish ball on top of the stumps, dabbed towards short third man for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, nudged to deep square leg for a single. Kohli wants two but Finch was not interested.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball, firmly pulled to Banton at deep mid-wicket. He fumbles but it does not cost Kolkata much. Just the one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Virat Kohli works this to long on for a single.
Kamlesh Nagarkoti into the attack now.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Good fielding by the man at cover-point. Full and outside off, a firm cover-drive by Kohli. Good fielding there, at cover-point, to contain it. Just the one.
Kolkata coach, Brendon McCullum, is up for a chat. On Kolkata's current position in the table, McCullum is happy with the wins, even though they have not been at their best, but is aware that to go deep into the tournament, they have to be better. Believes that Kolkata have got so many firepower in both batting and bowling that it becomes difficult to select the right combination every time, but feels that they aim to get it right most of the time. On Karthik's batting form and Morgan taking captaincy duties in the field, Baz says that it is a general call, with Karthik willfully accepting Morgan's suggestions and things working out beautifully.
8.5 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Full on the pads, Finch looks to sweep but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls further towards short fine leg and a leg bye is sneaked in.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Finch defends this solidly off the front foot.
8.3 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side, Finch looks to pull but misses to get hit on the body.
8.2 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but not given. Chakravarthy looked for a review but skipper Karthik cools him down, saying there is no need, reckoning it came off the bat. Floated on middle, Finch prods forward and defends. Varun thinks it came off the pad and hence appealed, but to no avail. Off the bat then.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, nudged to Russell at short third man for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) And Kohli is underway. Taps the good length ball to mid off and races quickly to the other end. Start of the quick singles then!
7.5 overs (0 Run) Virat Kohli works the fullish ball back to Russell.
7.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer, bowled way too short, Kohli ducks under it. Wide called. Sunil Gavaskar, on-air called it right, that it will be a bouncer first up.
Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli walks in at number 3, replacing Padikkal.
DRINKS! Okay then. The big man has struck with the ball. His 4 overs will be crucial tonight, with a bruised ankle and Narine absent. Which means, Kolkata are a bowler short. There are two ways to look at this score. For a Sharjah track, this looks like an under-par score. But if you believe in the firepower that Bangalore have, with Saini slotted at 9, they can build on this platform. Another point of view could be that this does not look like a 200-plus track. 150-plus would do, which means Bangalore are right on track.
7.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Andre Russell deserved that really well. 300 T20 wickets for him as well. Padikkal leaves the field for 32. Padikkal gives room on the off side and looked to go big over covers. It was full and on middle and off. He misses but not the ball. It crashes into the woodwork behind. He should have got Finch earlier, Russell, but nabs Padikkal now.
Interesting comparison of Bangalore's batting in the Powerplay. The first 4 overs went for 37/0 (RR: 9.25). But the last two went for just 10 (RR: 5.00)
7.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Finch jumps and taps that through covers for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes full down the leg side, Finch misses his flick.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish outside off, steered to short third man for a single.
7.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Not timed properly, but the shorter boundaries and you will get away with it. Fullish ball around off, Padikkal looks to go big over the off side but does not time it that well, to the naked eye. It goes high in the air towards long off. Two fielders converge - long on and long off. The fielder jumps and looks to get a hand but it goes over him and lands on the full just over the ropes. A maximum.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On off, worked to the on side for one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Finch taps the short ball on the leg side and takes a single.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short ball, Finch goes back and firmly pulls this over mid-wicket. Shubman Gill is the man there. Does not collect it properly on the first time. It slips through and Gill dives and looks to contain. But his body seems to have come in contact with the boundary ropes, to the naked eye. The umpires take a look at the replays and after multiple examinations, it is called a boundary.
Is that a boundary? Looks so. Karthik was not happy with Gill there. Is Gill guilty here? Yes, boundary signalled.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Another couple as Finch works this aerially over square leg for two.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Good running, a couple. And that brings up the 50 for Bangalore as well. Flatter ball on the stumps, Finch rocks back and works this to long on. He calls two and Padikkal responds well by running back to the bowler's end, the danger end.
6.1 overs (1 Run) This is worked on the on side for a single.
Varun Chakravarthy is into the attack now.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! The man there was set up by Russell. Short ball, Finch pulls it towards short fine leg. The man there, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, spills it and it goes into the fine leg boundary. Russell is frustrated. Bangalore are 47/0 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls a quick short ball now, Finch looks to pull but misses and gets hit on the visor.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Finch comes down the track again, Russell takes the pace off and bowls a slow good length ball outside off. A play and miss from Finch.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball on top of the stumps, pulled to Nagarkoti at deep square leg for one.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Digs it in short, Finch hits it aerially towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Finch chops it back on the track.
