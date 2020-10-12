Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Kolkata's bowling lost the plot in the death overs.
After Finch's dismissal, it was the bromance partnership of Kohli and de Villiers taking charge. But de Villiers was the one who showed a huge impatience, blasting the balls to over the small Sharjah ground, bulldozing his way to an unbeaten 73 off 33 balls. Kohli largely played second fiddle in his 33 runs, getting his first boundary only in the 19th over. In the end, courtesy, Mr. 360, Bangalore have a defendable total on the board.
Their start was a bit quiet though. Finch was coming down the track early on, getting mixed results with that. Padikkal was more conservative when he started out, allowing Finch to go for the big ones. The opening partnership was for 67 runs before Padikkal fell, bowled, backing away on the leg side. Finch continued for a while after that and got out in a similar fashion, 3 runs shy of his half ton. Kohli had come after Padikkal's dimissal and was knocking the balls for 1s and 2s.
Excellent finish for Bangalore. Stunning performance. 83 is what they got in the last 5 overs, when everyone feels the wicket is slowing down after a number of games having been played. An unbeaten 100-run stand off 46 balls between AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli has propelled Bangalore to a near-200. Now, to the ball, for them.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to finish! Yorker, around off, Kohli can only squeeze it down to long on. BANGALORE FINISH ON 194/2!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Yorker, on middle, dug out past the bowler for just a run.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Short outside off, punched wide of long off for a brace.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Safe as a house, is the horse in its stable. A wide slower ball, outside off, on the Free Hit, ABD reaches out and carves it over cover-point. He turns blind for the second and the fielder returns a decent throw to the keeper as well. Karthik breaks the stumps as well and appeals. It is referred upstairs but replays show that AB is well in.
Is that a run out? De Villiers seems to have scampered back but the throw is a good one. Referred upstairs but the sprinting horse has galloped across.
19.3 overs (5 Runs) FOUR! This guy is a genius. Not a bad ball at all. Yorker outside off, AB carves it between backward point in the deep and sweeper cover! And guess what, it is a NO BALL spotted by the third umpire! Massive overstepping.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! Around off, almost a yorker, dug out back to the bowler.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Russell can say, but for now, De Villiers will have his say. A length ball, cardinal sin in the death overs, outside off, swung mercilessly over wide long off! AB moves to 64 from 28 balls.
Okay. One over to go. Is 200 on the cards? Can Dre Russ have something to say about the same?
18.6 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss, outside off, Kohli reaches out and swings it over wide long on. Pat Cummins does well to stop the ball but cannot prevent the two. 12 from the over but actually, not a bad one from Krishna. Just the one boundary.
18.5 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, short in length, de Villiers looks to pull but due to the change in pace, he mistimes it. The ball goes off the inner half of the bat through square leg. A single taken.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, driven through point for a single.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well, this is unbelievable. Not the boundary, but the fact that it is Virat Kohli's first of the evening! Full and wide outside off, Kohli throws his bat at it and gets a thick outside edge. It flies to the left of short third man and reaches the fence. Prasidh smiles.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, carved over cover for a brace again.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss, swung over mid-wicket for a couple.
Prasidh Krishna returns. 3-0-30-1 so far.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Bending his back, generating bounce, from around the wicket, slants it across, ABD looks to ramp it over the keeper but misses. 17 from the over, 54 in the last 3!
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Yorker length, finally, outside off, squeezed through cover-point for a couple. The stand moves to 71 from 33 balls.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, heaved towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) WIDE. A wild bouncer, outside off, AB lets it go. Karthik fumbles and the batsmen take a bye. Russell is not happy and Karthik apologizes.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) A full toss, outside off, AB slaps it over cover. Kamlesh Nagarkoti gets across to his left from long off and keeps the batsmen to a couple.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There goes AB again! Half century in 23 balls! A length ball, oh dear, at this stage - on middle and off. De Villiers lofts it clean as a whistle straight back over the bowler!
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SLAP! Here comes Russell and there goes Russell. Full toss and it is slapped over mid-wicket.
Andre Russell is back on. 2-0-17-1 so far.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, ABD swings it wide of long on for a single. So 19 from the first 3 overs for Cummins and 19 alone from the last. 4-0-38-0.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a full toss. De Villiers swings it flat, over mid-wicket and it clears the ropes! The 50-run stand is up in 27 balls!
16.4 overs (0 Run) Intelligent bowling. Full and outside off, pretty wide, that is because he sees AB get across to lap. De Villiers does go through with the shot but misses.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Misses out. A short ball, outside off, AB backs away, looks to play the upper cut but misses.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! More runs. Short and outside off, de Villiers pulls it over mid-wicket, one bounce and into the ropes!
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SLAP! That is why you should not be fumbling. Had Karthik not fumbled on the previous ball, AB would not have got on strike. A length ball, outside off, de Villiers just tonks it over long off!
16.1 overs (2 Runs) WIDE. Nervy start. Full and down the leg side, Kohli misses his err... sweep cum flick. Karthik fumbles and they take a bye.
Pat Cummins is about to bowl out. 3-0-19-0 so far.
DRINKS. So the green signal has been turned on. No more stoppages. No more blockings. AB is in the mood. He has rocketed to 26 from 15 balls, going past Kohli in the blink of an eye! Bangalore are 129/2 with 4 overs left. So 175 is a bare minimum from here but if de Villiers takes off, do not count out even 200. How does Kolkata's death bowling stack up?
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done. 18 from the over! A bit too straight and a bit too full. De Villiers just whips it past short fine leg and sends a signal to Kolkata - Beware!
15.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, this is hit straight to extra cover. Lucky. That was a full toss.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! No, my child, no. De Villiers is too good a batsman to miss out on these slower balls. Nagarkoti changes the length and gets it much fuller. But there is no change of pace from the previous ball. De Villiers swings it over wide long on, out of the ground, onto the highway, hits a car, hits another one and literally, brings the traffic to a standstill!
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SLAM! This one goes. You cannot keep bowling slower balls every time and keep getting away with it. Banged in short but no pace. De Villiers waits for the ball to arrive and then rocks back. Pulls it over wide long on. Just the third six for Bangalore.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Ahh... slower ball and it should have gone. AB swings for the moon but gets hit right near the box. Ouch.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, outside off, de Villiers blasts this wide of long off. With these two, you are not going to stop two.
