Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) Misfield followed by good fielding in the deep.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on middle and leg, de Villiers rocks back and nudges this to long off for a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball outside off, tapped straight to short third man this time.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to cover-point for a dot.
14.2 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Very full, outside off, Kohli fails to dig it out.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Excellent finish. Goes full down the leg side, Kohli comes down but is unable to dig it out as well as he would have liked. It comes off the inside edge and goes to the off side for a single.
Did you know? This is the second time Aaron Finch has been dismissed in the 40s against Kolkata and he is yet to score a fifty against them. Last time when he was dismissed in the 40s against this team was in 2013. He made 48 then, playing for Pune - bowled by Lakshmipathi Balaji.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Fullish ball on middle, Kohli works this to Russell at wide long on and calls for two. Knows de Villiers will respond equally well and they get two.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) A couple, absolutely brilliant from Kohli and de Villiers. Kohli chips the fullish ball over the bowler's head, calls two and de Villiers responds equally well.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, nudged past point for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Full on off and middle, Kohli taps this to the on side for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) This is worked to the leg side for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. De Villiers works this to long on for a single.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What has happened here? It has richocheted off the stumps at the bowler's end and gone into the long off fence. Full ball on middle, in the slot for de Villiers. He whacks it hard back past the bowler. It hits the stumps at the bowler's end and deflects to the long off fence. How hard did he hit that!
12.4 overs (0 Run) This is worked to the off side for a dot.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off and middle, tapped to short mid-wicket.
Who will walk out to bat now? AB de Villiers.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Prasidh Krishna gets his man. Finch, backs away, but it is one time too many. It was full on off and middle, Aaron Finch, like Padikkal, exposes his stumps and looks to hit it on the off side. Misses and the middle pole takes a pounding. Misses out on his half century by 3 runs but Bangalore now have two of their best batsmen in the middle.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped hard. Good length ball on top of the stumps, Finch backs away, to the leg side and slaps this hard through the covers for a boundary.
Prasidh Krishna is back in the attack. 2-0-21-0 for him so far.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Excellent over. Just the 4 off it. Slow again, slow good length ball on middle and leg, worked to the leg side for a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Slower length ball outside off, Kohli bunts this to long off for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Another slower ball outside off, it kept low as well. Goes under the flashing blade of Virat Kohli as he looks to pull. Good slower ball from Nagarkoti.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Slow back of a length ball outside off, Finch looked to work that on the off side but inside edges it onto his pads. It goes to the off side and they sneak in a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) A quick single this time as Kohli taps the fullish ball to Chakravarthy at short mid-wicket and crosses over.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Kohli comes down and looks to work that on the leg side. Ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Another couple to finish. On middle, Finch works it to square leg. The keeper gives chase and Kohli, who wants two, pushes Finch and gets a couple in the end.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Very full outside off, Finch drives it through covers and comes back for the second. Misfield from Morgan there, at cover.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, tapped on the leg side for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Misses! Flatter ball outside off, Kohli looked to guide it to third man but misses.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, Kohli nudges it to backward point. Runs the first one hard and gets back for the second.
10.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on the stumps, Finch gives room and slaps it towards deep point for a single.
