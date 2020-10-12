Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Finch takes a single and will keep strike. Fullish ball outside off, he works this to point and gets to the other end.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball, pulled to deep backward square leg for a single.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Padikkal moves to the leg side. Cummins bangs in a short off-cutter, Padikkal looked to guide that over the keeper's head on the off side but misses.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Full ball outside off, strong cover drive but straight to the man. It is actually a tricky place where Eoin Morgan is standing at short extra cover. There is grass just in front of him, so Morgan is at a risk of the ball shooting up, if it lands on the seam on the grass.
4.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Finch comes down the pitch and taps it on the leg side for a single.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Full ball on leg, Padikkal misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. It goes to the off side and they take a leg bye.
3.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. Shortish ball, wristed to short mid-wicket for a single.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not a good ball and it gets the punishment. Shortish ball on middle, Padikkal flicks it with ease to the deep backward square leg fence.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Power shot. Full ball just outside off, Padikkal just whips it over mid-wicket. Go full at your own risk, Kolkata!
3.3 overs (1 Run) A quick single. Shortish outside off, Finch hops and punches it towards cover-point and takes a quick run.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball, tucked to short fine leg. Got away there, Krishna.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Krishna does a Cummins as well. Sees Finch coming down and bangs it in short, Finch ducks and lets it be. 1 for the over, says the umpire.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Aggressive from the Australian! Another bouncer, Padikkal ducks under it.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller this time, around off, tapped to point for a dot.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on top of the stumps, good one from Cummins. Devdutt ducks under it. Went short to Finch earlier, now Padikkal.
Back to over the wicket for Cummins.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And again, back-to-back boundaries. Gives himself room on the off side again, this time lifts the fullish ball over point.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Aggressive! Good length ball on top of the stumps, Padikkal moves to the leg side and lifts it over covers.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off and middle from around the wicket, defended to the off side.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Padikkal is happy to take the singles. Fullish on off, knocked towards deep square leg for one.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball on top of the stumps, Finch punches it off his back foot, through cover and the batters exchange ends.
1.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! OUT OF THE PARK! Fullish ball around off, Finch stands still and lofts that over wide long on for a maximum.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, tucked to backward square leg for a single.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on top of off, Finch comes down the track, hops and taps it behind square on the leg side and takes one.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Padikkal closes the face of his bat and flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
Who will bowl from the other end? Prasidh Krishna it is.
0.6 over (2 Runs) A couple to finish. Fullish on off, turned to the leg side for two. 8 runs off the first over for Bangalore, a good start for them.
0.5 over (0 Run) Short, quick ball, Finch comes walking down again, but allows the short ball through. Good response from Cummins there, saw him coming down and bangs it short.
0.4 over (1 Run) Fullish on middle from round the wicket, glanced to square leg for a single.
0.3 over (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, defensively nudged to mid off. Finch calls for a quick single and gets it.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Aaron Finch and Bangalore are underway. Finch comes down the track and lofts the full ball over mid-wicket for a boundary.
0.1 over (0 Run) Cummins begins with a full ball on middle and leg, flicked to mid on.
The umpires make their way out to the middle. The Kolkata players make their way out and take their respective positions on the field. Following them are Bangalore's openers, Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal. Pat Cummins to start with the ball for Kolkata. Let's play...
Pat Cummins is up for a chat. Says that the support staff deserve full credit for putting up this tournament. There is no pressure for the players, just to focus on their game. Cummins feels that as bowlers they have finished off games amazingly. On the batting front, he feels that a couple of games could not be finished off well.
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tom Banton (IN PLACE OF SUNIL NARINE), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (WK/C), Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj (IN PLACE OF GURKEERAT SINGH MANN), Yuzvendra Chahal.
Dinesh Karthik, Kolkata's captain, says that he has no problems bowling first. Says that in the last game, they pulled off a rabbit out of the hat. States that it was going Punjab's way but Kolkata managed to pull it back. On the changes, Karthik says that Banton comes in for Narine.
Virat Kohli, Bangalore's skipper, says that the surface is getting slower and slower. States that the more players play on it, run around the pitch, the more it slows down. Says that it is important to continue doing what they have been doing well. Adds that Morris' entry has been a big boost. States that it is important to get a good start and that the intent has to be there. On the changes, Kohli informs that Mohammed Siraj comes in for Gurkeerat Singh Mann.
TOSS - It is time for the spin of the coin. It lands in favour of Bangalore and they elect to bat!
The news from Sharjah is that Tom Banton is getting his cap for Kolkata. Well, that's one change we can confirm.
Pitch Report - Kevin Pietersen is in the middle for the Pitch Report. He says that there is not much of shine that one would expect. It is very dark, he says. It is very Chinnaswamy-like reckons KP. He further feels that spinners benefited from bowling slower balls and that both teams would have made a note of that. States that it is important to respect the wicket.
Kohli vs Karthik! Bangalore and Kolkata, two batting giants lock horns shortly. It is at the battleground of sixes - Sharjah! Where 200 is a given....or is it? Well, in the last couple of matches here, we have had just one inning where a side went over 200. Mumbai had kept Hyderabad to under 180 to win by a comfortable margin. Delhi managed to win by 46 runs after posting 184 in their last game at this ground. Hmm....what awaits us now? Let's see as we bring you the toss and team updates in a while...
