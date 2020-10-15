Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to finish the over, 19 overall from the over. Full on middle, Kohli looks to heave on the leg side but mistimes it through the carpet, to deep square leg. Takes a couple.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side outisde off, Dube chops it towards cover off the back foot and takes a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) A quick run. Full and around off, driven to point. Kohli takes a quick single.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) WIDE! Quicker one but down the leg side, Dube lets it be. Rahul misses it and a run is sneaked in by the batters as well.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Back-to-back sixes for Shivam Dube. Full on middle, Dube whacks it over mid-wicket this time.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHOA! Short ball on off, Dube goes back and pulls it over long on for a maximum.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Full around off, tapped to the leg side for a single.
DRINKS! Bangalore after a very good start have taken the foot off the gas. The ploy to send two left-handers in Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube has so far not worked out. That though can turn around if Shivam Dube can get going. KL Rahul, on the other hand, will be happy with how his spinners have fared. Who will dominate the final 6?
13.6 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, Kohli gets it off the inner half after deflecting off his boot towards the off side for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) On a length on top of off, hit to deep extra cover for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle and leg, Dube flicks but finds Gayle at short mid-wicket.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, driven towards cover-point for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish on middle, placed towards long on for a single. Kohli wants two but there is just the single on this occasion.
13.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Good length ball but down the leg side from around the wicket, Dube lets it be. Wided.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven to extra cover for a single.
Chris Jordan into the attack now.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Not a wide. Dube though is not happy. Flat and well outside off, Dube looks to cut but misses. He looks to the umpire hoping that it will be signalled a wide but it was not to be. Within the tramline, reckon the umpires.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, clipped to the leg side for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted outside off, Kohli leans in and drives. Agarwal at cover fields it well. Excellent from him. Keeps Kohli quiet. A dot. A diving stop from Agarwal there.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut to deep point for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball on off, knocked to the on side for a dot.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, helped to fine leg for a single.
Ravi Bishnoi is back in the attack. 1-0-7-0 so far.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to close the over. Full and around off, bunted down to long on by Kohli for one.
11.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on middle and leg, Dube taps it on the on side and takes a single.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) On leg, worked towards fine leg for a couple.
11.3 overs (0 Run) A stifled appeal for LBW but probably some bat involved here. Full on leg, Dube looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. Maxwell appeals but to no avail.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted on middle, Kohli rocks back and taps it towards square leg for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, knocked down to long on for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Dube wrists the flatter ball to the leg side for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Dube looks to guide it on the off side but misses completely.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, fuller, driven to long on for a single.
Shivam Dube walks out to bat now, at No. 5.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This one tests Jordan's hands. Jordan was upto the task, takes it with good hands. Floated googly around off, Sundar does not pick it. Lets out a no-look slog sweep but gets it high in the air, towards wide long on. Jordan there, keeps his eyes on the ball, takes it with a tumble backwards.
10.2 overs (1 Run) This time he drives it straight to Jordan at wide long off. Just the single.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, driven to deep cover and Kohli wants a couple, gets it.
