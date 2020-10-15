Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary to finish. Fullish and around off, Agarwal lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary, towards long off.
4.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is tapped towards point and Rahul runs quickly to the other end.
4.4 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Agarwal was well in. Looked close to the naked eye but the batsman was well in. Good length ball outside off, Agarwal places this to cover-point and wants a quick run this time. The throw is to the bowler's end and it hits. The umpires take it upstairs to have a look for the run out as the fielding side appeal for the same. Replays roll in and....Agarwal is well in. Single in the end, but a risky one.
Is that out? In by a good distance, Agarwal.
4.3 overs (0 Run) A dot as this is tapped to point.
4.2 overs (1 Run) KL Rahul taps this towards cover-point and takes a quick single.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Starts the over with a good six, Rahul. Around off, Rahul lofts this over mid-wicket. Gets it to the boundary. Did it touch the advertising rope on the full? The umpires have a look. After multiple replays indicate that it did, six has been signalled.
Is that a maximum? Has that hit the adverising board on the full? If so, it is a maximum. Yes, the umpires signal so.
Navdeep Saini is back in the attack.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And he goes again, Mayank Agarwal. Flat and spinning away after landing around off, he lifts it over covers again. Gets it to the left of Saini at wide long off. Saini ran there but the ball beats him to the boundary.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time he gets a boundary. Short ball, this has been pulled away to the mid-wicket fence.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, he places this straight to the man at backward point.
3.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Goes inside out and gets a maximum. Full and outside off, he launches it over covers for a maximum.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and off, the leg break, turned to the leg side for one.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on the pads, Rahul misses his flick to get hit on the pads.
Yuzvendra Chahal is into the attack now.
2.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish as Rahul got away there. Fullish and around off, Rahul backs away and looked to heave that on the off side. However, he gets an inside edge, the ball goes just wide of the stumps, to short fine leg. The batters sneak in a single. Not far from the stumps that!
2.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He sees that and hits it well, Rahul. Short ball, Rahul pounces on it. Pulls it over deep square leg for a maximum. He goes over 400 runs this season with that hit.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Bumper on top of the stumps, goes over the head of the batsman.
2.3 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on middle, Rahul taps it towards mid on and takes a single. Siraj, at mid on, fumbles and the ball goes through him as he failed to collect it properly. Rahul takes another one. 2 in total.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Agarwal flicks it past Padikkal at square leg and takes a single.
2.1 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Agarwal clips it uppishly over square leg and takes a couple. Good shot.
2.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A full ball but down the leg side. Agarwal watchfully lets it be.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Rahul punches it off the back foot towards cover-point. Good bowling this from Bangalore. Just 5 runs from the first two overs.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish and around off, Rahul drives it towards mid off off the back foot.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish and outside off, Rahul cuts well but Kohli, at point, dives to his right and cuts it off. Lovely fielding there.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Rahul looks to cut but ends up chopping it back on the pitch. Deflects off the track and goes to de Villiers behind.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Places it beautifully down the leg side. Full and on the pads, Rahul tickles it to the fine leg fence. Just helping it on its way.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and leg, clipped to short mid-wicket.
Who will bowl from the other end? Navdeep Saini it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) Outside off on a good length, Agarwal looks to defend but misses completely. 1/0 at the end of the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Full on off and middle, Agarwal leans and defends that to short mid-wicket.
0.4 over (0 Run) Short and outside off, Agarwal slashes hard at it but misses.
0.3 over (1 Run) Outside off on a good length, dabbed towards third man. Punjab and their skipper are underway in the chase with a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Full on middle, flicked to short mid-wicket.
0.1 over (0 Run) Outside off, punched to cover for a dot.
We are back for the chase! The Bangalore players are in a huddle near the ropes. Some words of wisdom from their skipper. Then they take their positions on the field. Punjab's openers are KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Hmm...Gayle at No. 3 it looks like. Chris Morris to start with the ball for Bangalore. Here we go...
