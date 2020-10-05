Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) On off, Virat pushes this towards long off for a single. A great over for Delhi.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, cut to point by Kohli. Another dot.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Short on middle, Kohli works it to the leg side.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter around off, Kohli lofts this over the mid-wicket region and will take a single before the fielder cuts this off.
9.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked by Virat.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, Ali pulls this over the mid-wicket region and will take a single before the fielder cuts this off.
DRINKS! Bangalore have lost three wickets and are in a spot of bother. They need Kohli and Moeen Ali to stay till the end. On the other hand, Delhi will look to take wickets and put more pressure on Bangalore.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) Flatter around middle and leg, Kohli sweeps this one towards the fine leg region and he will come back for the second run before the fielder cleans up in the deep.
8.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is well outside the leg stump and Kohli leaves it alone. Wided.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Ali nudges this one towards long on for another single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On off, Kohli plays this to the long off region for one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Ali cuts this one fine towards the point region for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker on middle, Kohli works this on his back foot towards the long on region for one run.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy around off, Kohli works this to the man at mid off.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball outside off, Kohli drives this down towards the man at long off for a single.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Short ball outside off, Kohli looks to gently cut this one and does so past the keeper towards the short third man region. The batters come back for the second run.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Ali comes down the track and flicks this one towards the square leg region for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter outside off, Kohli punches this one to the cover region to collect a single run.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter around middle, Kohli works this to the mid-wicket region.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter around leg, Kohli looks to work this one but it hits his pads.
Axar Patel is back on.
6.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Ali defends this one out.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Moeen Ali has played this one very well. He will be looking to step up now along with Kohli. Loopy on middle, Ali sweeps this one fine towards the deep square leg region for a boundary.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Ali looks to defend but it takes the inside edge and it goes towards the leg side for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Quick ball around off, Ali works this towards the cover region.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Kohli pushes this towards the long on region for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Ali looks to defend but it takes the inside edge and it goes towards the leg side and the batters run across for the single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball around off, Virat sways away and lets it be. Bangalore are at 43/3 at the end of the Powerplay.
Moeen Ali is the new man in.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Is this goodnight for Bangalore? They have lost their Mr. 360 AB de Villiers and now things are looking a bit rough for Bangalore. This is a big wicket for Delhi. Short of a length ball around off, de Villiers looks to pull but gets a top edge and it goes towards mid on. Dhawan settles under this one and takes a good catch to send back de Villiers.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! ABD has slammed this! This is bowled on a good length around off, ABD slams this one over the cover region fine and it will cross the fence for a boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Could this have been the end of Bangalore? If this hit the stumps, Virat Kohli would have been a goner. On middle, de Villiers works this to the man at mid on and Kohli bolted off for the single but ABD sends him back. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. A direct hit would have sent him back.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length around middle, de Villiers works this well but it will find the man at mid on. Well played but unfortunately for him it went straight to the fielder.
5.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Kohli flicks this one towards the fielder at short fine leg to collect a single run.
