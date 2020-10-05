Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Delhi would be mightily pleased. It could have all gone pear-shaped for them, had Marcus Stoinis' chances been grabbed and they could have finished around 150-160. But fortune favours the brave and they rode on to 196, thanks to 30-plus scores from 4 batters. With the ball, everyone was superb, except Harshal Patel who had an off day. Please stay tuned for the remaining aspect of the presentation...
One big aspect was that the opening partnership failed. Padikkal went early and that really hurt the chasing side. AB de Villiers tried counter-attacking but he fell and then captain Kohli had too much to do all alone. He was the only batsman to cross 20, which shows that no one actually spent time in the middle.
So what happened in the game? Pretty one-sided, aye? Bangalore chose to chase, let Delhi off to a flier, curtailed them, only to let them off in the end. When their turn came to bat, they could not quite adjust to the swing in the first two overs, then the grip for the spinners and eventually, the required rate.
Kagiso Rabada is up for a chat now. He says that it is a really good win. Credits that intense game against Kolkata in Sharjah for the better display here, as victory over there gave immense confidence. Believes that they can go into the rest period with full of confidence and come back full of hunger on resumption. On him getting the Purple Cap (leading wicket-taker), Rabada says that all he tries to do is bowl in the right areas and let the rest take care of itself. On his dropped catch of Finch, Rabada says that it is one of those which just pops out. Says that he was looking forward to bowl a longer first spell but respects the captain's wishes. On moving to the 'dead' surface in Sharjah again for their next game, Rabada says that as a bowler, you don't sulk but just be mentally prepared for a tough match. Praises the spinners for squeezing Bangalore in the middle overs here and credits them and his team's batsmen for the win.
Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli, admits that things did not go as per plan with the Powerplay and the death overs going away from them. But is most disappointed with their fielding as simple catches kept going down. Does not feel that Bangalore bowled poorly in the Powerplay but credits Prithvi Shaw instead for batting better. Believes that they came back well in the middle overs but let Marcus Stoinis off the hook who galloped Delhi close to 200. On the possible team changes for next game, Kohli says that Chris Morris was really close to playing in this game but feels there are 4 days before their next match so they can introspect. Basically, he just wants his side to improve the basic things, especially fielding. Agrees that if they had wickets in hand during the chase, they could have made a fist of the chase. Says that as a batting group, they did well in 3 out of the 5 games played and is confident that going forward, they will look to forge partnerships. On being asked about Delhi, Kohli agrees that they would be hard to beat in the tournament but not unbeatable. Wants his own side to work on improving smaller aspects of the game.
Gosh. 59 runs. Such a massive margin of victory in a T20 game. It is back to the drawing board for Virat Kohli and co. A real pasting and Delhi will be thanking Kohli for choosing to field. 4th win for Delhi and they go atop the table.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Saini swings but misses. The ball goes off his pads towards point. They take a single. No leg bye signalled, so might have hit the bat. DELHI WIN BY 59 RUNS!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a swing and a miss.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) WIDE. Chahal plays some mind games, walks across his stumps and gets a wide down the leg side. Pant fumbles and the batsmen take a bye.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Saini slashes hard and gets a thick outside edge to third man. A run taken.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed towards cover.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. A length ball, around off, Saini backs away and slaps it over the bowler. The ball goes high in the air and lands just in front of the ropes in front of the sightscreen.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, steered behind point for a couple.
Yuzvendra Chahal is the last man in. Harshal Patel will steam in.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Thanks for coming. Full and straight, in line of the stumps, Siraj backs away and looks to push. Misses.
18.5 overs (0 Run) A short ball outside off, Siraj slashes but misses.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not a bad ball at all. Siraj backs away to the leg side and Nortje fires in a yorker. But Siraj gets it on the full and squeezes it behind point!
18.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, squeezed down to third man for a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, slapped to sweeper cover for a single.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A full toss, around off, Saini pushes it towards cover. 4-0-24-4 for Rabada.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Follows the batsman down the leg side. Saini backs away and then heaves but misses.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, slashed to sweeper cover for a couple.
Next? Mohammed Siraj. Really looks like an interview where the interviewer is just taking quick interviews.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Udana departs as well. Rabada gets four. A length ball, outside off, Udana backs a long way to his right and looks to go up and above. He definitely goes up but not beyond. Iyer runs back from cover and takes it.
17.2 overs (1 Run) No hat-trick for Rabada. A short ball, around off, Saini looks to fend but the ball rises steeply. It goes off his gloves towards the off side. A single taken but so nearly a hat-trick for Kagiso.
Who is next in line please? Is it Navdeep Saini? He got hit around the park with the ball. Might just try and enjoy himself. Remember that ODI against New Zealand earlier this year?
There is some drama! There was a massive delay after the Dube wicket because there was a thought that one of the minimum of four fielders required to be inside the 30-yard circle was outside. Ravichandran Ashwin at mid-wicket seemed to be outside the 30-yard circle. The umpires paused the game and referred it upstairs but replays showed that while the bowler was running in, Ashwin was walking inside the circle and when the ball was bowled, he was in. Not a no ball then.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Oh yes, Rabadaaaaaaaaaa... He loves bowling at the death. Just understands what the batsman is thinking. Targets the stumps and bowls on a length. Dube swings but misses. The ball doesn't. Timberrrr.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A short ball at 146 ks. Too much for a player from Sri Lanka. Udana swings but is comprehensively beaten.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Excellent yorker, around leg, Shivam misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads towards square leg. A leg bye is taken.
16.4 overs (0 Run) A good bouncer now, Dube looks to pull but is beaten by the pace.
16.3 overs (0 Run) A perfect yorker, around off, well dug out.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Udana has a mighty slash and gets a thick outside edge towards third man. Takes the single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed towards cover for a single.
Anrich Nortje has the ball. 2-0-14-1 so far.
DRINKS BREAK. Right. 4 overs left, 82 needed. Any drama left? Guess not. Bangalore might just try and play out their 20 overs and get as close to 150, as possible.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Sundar departs and Rabada has his second. A short ball, slower in pace, Sundar looks to pull but is done in by the angle and the height. He is cramped for room and mistimes his shot straight to mid-wicket inside the circle, where Ravichandran Ashwin completes the catch.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, steered towards third man for a run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed towards cover for a run.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Fuller, around off, Sundar lofts it straight back over the bowler. Mid off is up and it results in a boundary.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Tries again, but misses. This time Rabada bowls this a bit quicker and the upper cut results in nothing.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky! A length ball, outside off, Sundar goes back and ramps it over short third man for a boundary!
Match Reports
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
- Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
- Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore, chasing a target of 197, are 137/9. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.