Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) No run, the batsman goes back in his crease to flick but cannot find the gap.
14.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Some power in that.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched towards sweeper cover for a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, Sundar looks to turn this to the leg side but the ball grips and turns, squaring him up. The leading edge goes to point.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed towards cover for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Dube lunges to defend but the ball spins past the outside edge.
Ravichandran Ashwin now about to start his last over. 3-0-18-1 so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, tucked towards square leg for one more.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A short ball, slower in pace, pulled to fine leg for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) A short ball, at the body, Dube arches back and somehow, guides it to third man with his eyes closed. A single taken.
Shivam Dube is the last recognized batsman left. It is the bowlers after this.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Is that the game? You would believe it is. A length ball, outside off, Kohli plays an ungainly hack across the line. All he manages is a thin inside edge which just about carries to Rishabh Pant behind. Delhi are pumped up. They are way ahead in this game but this wicket would make them believe that they are going to top the table tonight.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed to the off side for a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) This is flicked towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, flick shot missed.
Kagiso Rabada is back on. 1-0-5-0 so far.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for one. 16 from the over, Harshal's figures read 3-0-33-0.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller, around off, chipped uppishly, but mid off is absent. A single to long off.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is quality from the birthday boy. He opens in the Tamil Nadu Premier League and this shows why. The off cutter goes wrong. Full and outside off, Sundar leans and drives this uppishly, wide of mid off and gets a boundary.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Another short ball, pulled calmly, rolling his wrists over the ball towards fine leg for a run.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Dropped short, pulled behind square leg for a couple.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Finally some aggression from Kohli! A length ball, around off, Kohli sashays down the track and swings it high into the night sky and wayyyyy into the long on stands! That didn't look like a shot in anger though.
12.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Kohli charges down the track and Harshal bowls this down the leg side.
Washington Sundar walks in at number 6, replacing Moeen.
11.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Axar strikes again! The pressure was telling and a big shot was not coming. Moeen was looking fidgety and perishes. A short ball, around middle, Ali comes down the track and looks to pull. He does connect but there is not enough power behind the shot. It is a large boundary and Shimron Hetmyer takes it calmly at deep mid-wicket. The 32-run stand is broken.
11.5 overs (1 Run) This is flicked towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Dropped short, pulled to deep mid-wicket for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, whipped to deep mid-wicket for a run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Ooohh.... Flighted, around middle, Moeen comes down the track and swings hard. Is beaten in flight and gets a thick inside edge. The ball goes towards square leg. A single taken.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Around middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Good length around off, Kohli works this to the square leg region to retain the strike for the next over. 127 required in 54 balls.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Kohli tucks this one towards the deep mid-wicket region this time to collect a couple this time.
10.4 overs (0 Run) A slower good length ball around middle and leg, Kohli looks to tuck it away but he misses and it comes off his pads to the leg side.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) This is a full toss around middle, Kohli flicks this off his pads on the up towards the deep square leg region. Two taken this time.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length ball around leg, Ali looks to play this through the leg side but he misses and it comes off his body towards the off side. Leg bye taken.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery around off, Virat comes down the track and works this towards mid-wicket, but the batters will have to settle for just a single.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.3 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore, chasing a target of 197, are 113/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.