Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This was in the air but luckily for de Villiers and Bangalore it will run away to the fence. On a good length around off, de Villiers slams this one slightly uppish past the man at mid off for a boundary.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Kohli opens up the face of his bat and cuts this one towards the man at third man for a single.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around middle, de Villiers flicks this one towards the man at square leg for a quick single.
4.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Kohli nudges this towards the point region and they run very quick and make it and collect a single. The running between these two will be something to look out for.
4.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, Kohli blocks this one back towards the bowlers.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kohli flicks this one well and Bangalore need some more of these. On a full length around leg, Kolhi flicks this one off his pads towards the deep square leg region to collect four runs.
AB de Villiers is the next batsman in. Harshal Patel is into the attack.
3.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Finch's luck can only ride him so far and he will have to walk back to the pavilion now. He looked to defend this one but knicked it off instead. He was given lifelines and should have punished Delhi for the same but he goes back doing not a lot to dent Delhi's hopes of losing this game. Axar bowls a loopy ball around off, spinning away, Finch looks to defend this one but he misses and it kisses his outside edge and Pant makes no mistake in taking this catch.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Virat works this to the cover region for a single.
3.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Kohli is safe! This is a loopy one around off, Kohli looks to defend this one but misses and the keeper collects and whips the bails off. Pant appeals for a stumping and it is referred upstairs. Replays show that Kohli was inside the crease.
3.3 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! This one comes off Finch's pads towards the leg side as this one was aroud leg. The batters collect a leg bye.
3.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Virat flicks this to the leg side and will collect a single.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kohli starts off with a bang! The drive is his shot and he brings it out! Loopy ball outside off, Kohli drives this one handsomely through the cover region to collect four runs.
Virat Kohli, the skipper, is the new batsman in.
2.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The move to bring Ashwin at the start has paid off and Iyer will be pleased with his decision. Padikkal looks for the big one and he perishes looking for the same. The young man has looked really good in this tournament but he fails to make a mark in this game. Ashwin bowls a loopy ball around off, Padikkal looks to go big over the deep mid-wicket area but he does not time it well enough as the bottom hand comes off the handle. The fielder there makes sure to scalp this one. It is Stoinis in the deep and it seems that there is no keeping him away from this game.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball around middle, Finch flicks this one to the square leg region for a single.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, Devdutt works this back towards the right of the bowler and they will take a single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter outside off, Padikkal looked to cut this one but missed it altogether.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy around middle, Finch nudges this towards the square leg region to run across for the single.
2.1 overs (2 Runs) Floated around middle, Finch flicks this off his back foot towards the mid-wicket region for a couple.
1.6 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! On a good length around leg, Finch looks to flick but misses and it comes off his pads to the leg side. The batters collect a leg bye.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball around middle, Padikkal hops and gets under it and works it towards the leg side for a single.
1.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Finch works this back towards Nortje who does well to half-stop this and it goes towards the cover region. A single taken.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) EDGED BUT DROPPED AGAIN! Finch gets his third life now. He is living on some luck tonight. Bowls a good length ball outside off, Finch looks to loft this one over the cover region but it knicks his outside edge and goes towards the first slip and it does not seem to catch this well as it is dropped. The batters take a couple.
1.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length around middle, Finch works this one with the full face of the bat towards the man at covers.
1.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Nortje goes for the back of a length ball outside off, Finch reaches out to cut this one but misses. It is wided.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped! Finch gets going. Back of a length ball outside off, Finch creams this one through the covers for a boundary.
Anrich Nortje to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) EDGED BUT DROPPED! Finch gets a second life by the looks of things. On a good length around off, Finch looks to drive but it kisses his outside edge and goes towards the first slip fielder but it drops just short of him.
0.5 over (1 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off, Devdutt guides this one towards the third man region for a single.
0.4 over (1 Run) On a full length around leg, Finch flicks this off his back foot towards the deep square leg region for a single. They think about another run but eventually decide to stick with the single.
0.3 over (0 Run) On middle, Finch works it to the man at mid-wicket.
0.2 over (0 Run) DROPPED! This was going to be such an easy catch but Rabada has dropped this one. There are no excuses for this one. Iyer will be disappointed with this. On a good length around middle, Finch plays it uppishly towards Rabada but he makes a meal of this and drops this one.
0.2 over (1 Run) WIDE! Rabada bowls a good length ball down the leg side, Finch looks to flick but misses. Wided.
0.1 over (1 Run) On a good length around off, Padikkal pushes this off the back foot to the cover region to get off the mark straightaway!
We are back for the run chase. Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal are the openers for Bangalore. Kagiso Rabada will start off proceedings. Padikkal to face. Here we go...
