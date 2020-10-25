Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Rayudu works it to long on for a single.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) Four! This is lofted in the air and over the fielder at point. Bounces into the fence.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Full ball on middle, Ambati plays it back to the bowler.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is poor bowling from Navdeep Saini! Cannot bowl there to Rayudu! Short ball outside off, Rayudu cuts it over the point region for a maximum.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Rayudu defends it to cover.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off, Ambati works it to mid-wicket.
Change in bowling! Navdeep Saini is into the attack now.
DRINKS! Chennai are off to a fine start chasing the total. Gaikwad has looked superb so far while Faf has been dismissed but he gave them the early impetus. Rayudu has arrived and is rotating the strike well. The required rate is just under 7 at the moment and these two will look to take the game deep. Bangalore, on the other hand, need a couple of quick wickets quickly to push Chennai on the back foot. Will they be able to do so? We will soon find out.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On off, guided to third man for a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Rayudu plays it back to the bowler.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nothing going Bangalore's way! Floated on off, Rayudu looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and it races to the third man region for a boundary.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, Gaikwad drives it to deep cover for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Gaikwad works it to mid-wicket.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Lovely shot from Gaikwad! He is growing in confidence! Flighted ball on off, Gaikwad dances down and lifts it over the long off region for a maximum.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Ruturaj drives it to deep cover for a single.
7.5 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Flatter ball outside off, Gaikwad looks to cut but fails to get any bat on it.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played from Gaikwad! Floated on middle, Gaikwad sweeps it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Rayudu sweeps it to fine leg for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW turned down! Flighted ball on off, Rayudu comes down the track and then looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Rayudu defends it to point.
Bowling change! Yuzvendra Chahal returns. Went for 6 in his first over.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Rayudu plays it to long on for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Gaikwad works it to long on and takes a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, pushed to cover.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Rayudu sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On off, pushed to the off side for a single. 50 up for Chennai.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle, Rayudu plays it to the leg side for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Gaikwad defends it back to the bowler. End of a successful over from Morris. Just 2 runs and a wicket in the last over of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Gaikwad drives it to cover.
5.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Excellent ball from Morris! Good length ball outside off, Gaikwad looks to defend but fails to get any bat on it.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Slower ball on off, Gaikwad pushes it to mid off.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) Fullish ball outside off, Gaikwad drives it to deep cover for a couple.
Ambati Rayudu is in at no. 3
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Morris returns into the attack and gets his first wicket. Is that the breakthrough that Bangalore were looking for? Good length ball outside off, du Plessis looks to go over deep cover but it takes the bottom part of the bat and balloons towards extra cover. Siraj runs back and makes a tough catch look easy. 100 needed from 89 balls.
