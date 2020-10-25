Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHED! Short and wide outside off, de Villiers thrashes it through backward point. There is a fielder at deep point but this is hit really hard. He hardly got time to move.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and de Villiers would've been on his bike.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Kohli flicks it towars mid on.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Two is the call straightaway and they complete it easily. Full and on middle, Kohli drills it to the right of the bowler. They call two and get it easily in the end.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, tucked through mid-wicket for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, Kohli dabs it down to short third man and takes a quick run.
DRINKS! This has been a good start from Chennai. They have taken two wickets and are keeping the run rate in check. They would know that Kohli and de Villiers are there at the crease and they cannot afford to relax. They would look to get rid of these two as soon as possible. Bangalore would hope that Kohli and de Villiers continue their partnership and get Bangalore to a good score on the board.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. It is full and around off, Kohli eases it through mid off and keeps the strike for the next over.
8.5 overs (1 Run) One more single. Tossed up and outside off, driven to sweeper cover for a run.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, Kohli strokes it to long on and gets to the other end.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, punched a little wide of the cover fielder for one.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sweet timing! Just a punch and it races away. A bit short and outside off, de Villiers punches it through cover-point. The sweeper cover fielder, Tahir, runs to his right but fails to cut it off. He got in two minds there, whether to dive and stop or he can get to the ball easily. In the end, dives but is late in doing so as the ball goes to the fence.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, pushed towards the cover fielder.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.5 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Beautifully bowled from Imran Tahir! Flatter and outside off, turning away. De Villiers looks to cut but fails to get any bat on it.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle, Kohli flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, de Villiers drives it down to long off for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter outside off, de Villiers drives it to cover.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball on middle, Kohli drives it down to long on for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Kohli lunges forward and drives it to long off for a single. Excellent over from Mitchell Santner comes to an end.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, de Villiers punches it to deep cover and takes a single. 50 up for Bangalore.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Floated outside off, Kohli plays it to the off side and takes a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, de Villiers gets off the mark by punching it to the deep cover region for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Kohli works it down to long on for a single.
AB de Villiers is the next man in.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Faf du Plessis with another stunning effort near the ropes. Good work from Gaikwad too. A tossed up ball on middle, Padikkal skips down the track and looks to launch it over long on. He doesn't time it as well as he would've liked but it is wide of the man at long on. However, du Plessis runs to his left really fast, settles under the ball, takes the catch but is pretty close to the ropes. He sees Gaikwad in front of him and then lobs the ball to him. Gaikwad lunges forward and takes the catch. The third umpire has been called for. The soft signal is out. Replays roll in and it shows that Faf has done well to catch and lob it to the other fielder, Gaikwad. Santner has a wicket to his name and Padikkal has to go.
Is that a clean catch? It seems like Faf du Plessis has done well to pass the ball to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Du Plessis is clean as a whistle. Out is the signal.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over and Powerplay. A length ball on middle, Padikkal works it towards mid-wicket and keeps the strike for the next over. 46/1 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Around off on a good length, blocked.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Enough of singles says Padikkal. Gets a length ball on the pads, he flicks it over square leg to find the fence. Top shot.
5.3 overs (1 Run) One more single. Fullish and around off, Kohli punches it to long off and rotates strike.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Devdutt flicks it down to long on and takes a single.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Single to begin the last over of the Powerplay. Length ball around off, Kohli strokes it to deep cover and gets to the other end.
