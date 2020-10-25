Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Ruturaj Gaikwad is named Player of the Match for his fine unbeaten half ton.
Sam Curran is caught for a quick chat. He says that they were trying to get a win and is pleased to have ended up on the winning side. Praises Gaikwad for his knock. Adds that he tried to make the batters play more on the square of the wicket and he bowled a lot of slower balls. States that he always tries to improve on his slower balls and work on his back of the hand slower balls. Tells that they have been impressed with how Gaikwad has been playing in the nets and is pleased that it worked.
Virat Kohli, the Bangalore skipper, says that the second innings was not a true representation of how the pitch was. Adds that they gave too many boundary balls. Says that 140 plus was a very competitive total but they did not bowl well. Goes onto say that they could have bowled change of pace and they were not expressive enough and they did not bowl according to plan. Tells that it was difficult to get under the ball. Feels that all teams are a good side but not everyone have a great tournament and it is all about how you conquer the park on a given day. Tells that they have been playing very good cricket and they are still confident. Says that they have a lot of positives going ahead.
Earlier in the game, their bowlers did a fine job to restrict Bangalore to under 150. However, they were tidy from the start but with set Kohli and de Villiers batting, it might have been mayhem had they got going but the Chennai bowlers didn't let them do that. Kohli did get to a half ton while de Villiers too played a fine knock but they just couldn't break free. Sam Curran once again starred with the ball for Chennai while he got good support from Chahar. And eventually, the score that they restricted Bangalore too, they chased it down easily. Stay tuned for the presentation...
Bangalore needed early wickets. It did come in the 5th over as Morris got better of his countryman du Plessis but the Protea had given a fine start by that time. And after that wicket, the Bangalore bowlers failed to strike for a long time as Gaikwad and Rayudu's fine batting kept them at bay. With hardly any pressure of the asking rate, Chennai batters kept things nice and under control and didn't give chances to the bowlers. Chahal was once again good with the ball but he just got one wicket and didn't get much support from the other end. And eventually, Chennai hunted down the total with 8 balls to spare.
Chasing the target, Chennai were off to a flying start with du Plessis and Gaikwad adding 46 in just 5.1 overs. Faf fell against the run of play but Rayudu arrived and along with Gaikwad kept taking the game away. The duo added 67 runs between them in a quick time and never allowed the Bangalore bowlers to settle. Rayudu too fell but before he went, the asking rate was well under control and eventually Dhoni with his calmness along with Gaikwad, took the team over the line easily.
Comfortably done in the end! Fine batting performance from Dhoni's men in this encounter that sees them break the shackles and win a game after a hat-trick of defeats. Special mention to the youngster Gaikwad who stayed till the end to take the team home!
18.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a way to finish the game! Short ball on middle, Gaikwad pulls it over the deep square leg region for a maximum. CHENNAI WIN BY 8 WICKETS.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Low full toss on off, Gaikwad pushes it to cover.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just two needed now! Full ball on middle, Gaikwad lifts it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Gaikwad looks to punch it to the off side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Very full on middle, Dhoni plays it back to the bowler.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Full toss on off, Dhoni punches it to mid off.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Dhoni pushes it to cover.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Dhoni crunches it to point for a dot.
17.2 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Dhoni plays it to mid off.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Full ball on off, Dhoni lifts it over the mid off fielder for a boundary.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Dhoni heaves it to long on for a single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Dhoni punches it to cover.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle, Gaikwad works it to long on for another run.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on off, Dhoni drives it to long off and takes a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) On off, Gaikwad drives it to long off for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on the pads, Dhoni looks to flick but it takes his pads and rolls to the leg side. A leg bye taken.
Bowling change! Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl out. 3-0-17-1 from him so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Dhoni punches it to deep cover for a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Saini goes full on middle, Dhoni nudges it to mid-wicket.
15.4 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Gaikwad tucks it to the leg side and crosses over for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball on middle, Dhoni works it down to long on and picks up a run.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off, Dhoni drives but finds the mid off fielder.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Gaikwad drives it to deep cover and takes a single.
Bowling change! Navdeep Saini returns. 11 off his first. Can he do some magic with his pace?
