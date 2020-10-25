Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right! Not a massive score on the board! However, the surface is a bit on the slower side and Chennai will have to bat really well to chase it down. Bangalore bowlers are performing as a unit and they will be eager to repeat their performance from the last game. Join us for the chase in a short while.
Mitchell Santner is caught for a chat. He says that it is nice to play. Adds that the guys did well to restrict Bangalore. Goes onto say they will try to win the last three games. Says that the pitch is a little slow and if they bat well, they can chase this down. Tells that he tried to vary his pace and tried to pitch it fuller. Says that they need to have a good start with the bat and play like how Kohli and AB de Villiers batted.
Chennai bowlers were tidy from the start. They didn't offer a lot of freebies and kept the run rate under check throughout the innings. Sam Curran was their pick of the bowlers as the Englishman took a 3-fer in his 3-over spell, giving away just 19 runs. The spinners too did their job for them. Deepak Chahar and Mitchell Santner too managed to scalp three wickets between them.
Earlier in the game, after winning the toss, Kohli opted to set a target for the opposition. Finch and Padikkal, the openers for Bangalore, started well as they added 31 between them but both fell quickly. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers got together and then calmly took singles and doubles and managed to find the occasional boundaries. However, in search of quick runs, de Villiers holed out, ending the 82-run stand. And towards the end, some good bowling from Chennai meant that even Kohli who got to a fine half ton couldn't give the final flourish to the total.
Fine bowling performance from Chennai! They have done really well to keep the star-studded Bangalore batting line-up to below 150. When Kohli and de Villiers were batting together, one would've felt that they might explode towards the end and take the bowlers apart but that never happened.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Full ball outside off, Gurkeerat drives it to cover and takes a single. BANGALORE END ON 145 FOR 6.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Sundar lifts it towards long off and crosses over for a single.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Valuable runs! Good length ball outside off, Sundar stands deep in his crease and then punches it over extra cover for a boundary.
Washington Sundar is the new man who walks in.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Brilliant yorker from Deepak Chahar! Chennai have done really well in the last few overs. Chahar digs a yorker on middle, Morris misses his swing and the ball goes onto hit the stumps. Terrific stuff from Deepak Chahar.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball down the leg side, Morris makes room and then looks to heave it away but misses.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Gurkeerat pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Gurkeerat Singh Mann is in now.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a catch from Faf du Plessis! He has been brilliant in the field again. Curran bowls a full ball on off, Kohli looks to go over long off but does not time it well and it goes wiide of long off. Du Plessis runs across, tumbles and takes a very good catch. Can Bangalore reach 150?
18.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Kohli heaves it to deep square leg for a single.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Nothing from the Free Hit! Bouncer around middle, Morris looks to pull but gets hit on the helmet. Clever bowling from Sam Curran.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Above the waist! Fifty for Virat Kohli! Another good innings from the skipper. Full toss outside off, Kohli punches it to deep point for a single. Free Hit will follow.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Yorker on middle, Morris pushes it to long on for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Very full ball on off, Kohli drives it to long off for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full ball outside off, Kohli looks to drive but misses. Wide signalled.
Chris Morris is in at no. 6.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one perishes! Bangalore are failing to find the final flourish. Good length ball on off, Ali dances down the track and looks to hammer it over long off but fails to time it as well as he would have liked. Mitchell Santner settles himself under it and takes a simple catch at long off.
Sam Curran to bowl the penultimate over of the game. 2-0-13-1 from him so far.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Low full toss on middle, Kohli flicks it wide of the deep mid-wicket fielder and picks up a couple.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball around middle, Ali looks to pull but it takes the top edge and it lands safely in the mid on region. A single taken.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Kohli guides it to third man for a single.
Who will walk out to bat next? It is Moeen Ali.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Faf du Plessis takes a simple catch. Slower ball does the trick. De Villiers fails to find the final flourish and he perishes. Good length ball on middle, de Villiers looks to heave it over the long on fielder but the bat turns in his hands. It is not timed so well and Faf du Plessis takes a simple catch.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Kohli drives it to long on and takes a single.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball outside off, Kohli dances down the track and then plays wide of the deep cover fielder for a couple.
Deepak Chahar is back on. 2-0-17-0 from him so far.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker on middle, Kohli flicks it to deep mid-wicket and will keep the strike for the next over with a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, de Villiers drives it to deep cover and crosses over for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on the pads, Kohli flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Excellent use of the feet! Brilliant from Kohli and Bangalore are looking to make a move-on. 200th six for Kohli in the Indian T20 League! Loopy ball outside off, Kohli dances down the track and then lifts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, de Villiers pushes it to deep cover for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle and leg, Kohli flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
DRINKS! 4 overs left. World's two best batsmen. World's two well-set batsmen. We might be in for some terrific finish of this innings from Kohli and de Villiers. And, if that happens, Chennai might be looking at a bigger total than they would've thought after dismissing both the openers. They need one of their bowlers to remove at least one of these two. Let's see how this final phase pans out.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor end to the over from Monu Kumar! Fullish ball on the pads, de Villiers flicks it to the fine leg region for a boundary.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Kohli drives it to long on and crosses over for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! Yorker on the pads, de Villiers flicks it to fine leg for a single.
15.4 overs (3 Runs) NO BALL! Too high! Kumar bowls a full toss on middle, de Villiers pulls it to square leg where the fielder fumbles allowing the batters to take two. A Free Hit will follow.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Kohli uses his feet and then heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full ball down the leg side, Kohli dances down the track and looks to flick but misses. Wided.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, de Villiers punches it to cover and crosses over for a single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Would have been close.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on middle, Kohli pulls it to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
