Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, du Plessis tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Gaikwad works it to the off side for a single.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and outside off, Gaikwad cuts it to point where the fielder fumbles and it allows the batters to pick up a couple.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle, Gaikwad defends it back to the bowler.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off. du Plessis punches it to deep cover for a single.
4.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Tough chance though for AB de Villiers! Flatter ball from Chahal and it is bowled outside off, Gaikwad looks to cut but it takes the edge. De Villiers to hold on and the ball goes towards third man for a couple.
Yuzvendra Chahal is into the attack.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over. Expensive start from Siraj in this game. Good length and around off, du Plessis punches it towards the cover fielder. 15 off the 4th.
3.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time it sails over. Short and around middle, du Plessis shuffles across and scoops it over short fine leg and it sails over the fence. Outrageous!
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovative from du Plessis. Short and on middle, du Plessis moves towards the off side and scoops the ball to the fine leg fence. Good stroke provided the fine leg fielder was inside the ring.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Quick single now! A risky one. Good length and around off, Gaikwad dabs it to the left of the point fielder. They go for the run. Kohli from point quickly gets to the ball and underarms the throw at the bowler's end but misses. Had he hit, Faf would've been going back to the pavilion.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! Short and just outside off, Gaikwad gives the charge, gets on top of the ball and smokes it over point for a boundary.
Mohammed Siraj is into the attack.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, Gaikwad pushes it towards the cover fielder.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end. Full and around off, driven back to the bowler. 11 off the over.
2.5 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Short and slower through the air, du Plessis tucks it through square leg, it is wide of the fielder at fine leg. Before he can get around, two taken.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, punched down to long on for one.
2.3 overs (2 Runs) Nicely done! Tucks the ball towards square leg and scampers back for a couple.
2.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SHOT! Wow, what a shot! Floated full and just outside off, Gaikwad jumps out of his crease and extends his arms, meets the ball on the full and it just kept going. It just sails over the long off fence.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, tucked towards mid-wicket.
1.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot from du Plessis! Full on middle, du Plessis hammers it over long on for a biggie.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball from Chris Morris! Low full toss on the pads, du Plessis flicks it to the fine leg region for a boundary.
1.4 overs (0 Run) EDGY! That is how pitch is! Slow. Good length ball on off, du Plessis looks to defend but it takes top edge and goes towards cover where it falls short.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Gaikwad tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, du Plessis works it to short fine leg for a single.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Gaikwad pushes it to mid on for a single.
Chris Morris will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Floated on middle, du Plessis flicks it to mid-wicket.
0.5 over (1 Run) Gaikwad is off the mark! Relief for the youngster! Full on middle, Gaikwad works it down to long on for a single.
0.4 over (0 Run) Full on middle, Gaikwad pushes it back to the bowler.
0.3 over (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Gaikwad punches it to cover.
0.2 over (0 Run) Flatter outside off, Gaikwad defends it out.
We are back for the chase! The Bangalore players make their way out to the middle, followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis. Washington Sundar will start with the ball.
0.1 over (0 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Gaikwad works it to mid on.
