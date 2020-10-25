Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Quick single this time. Flatter and around off, Kohli tucks it towards the leg side and calls for a single. 7 off Santner's first over.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Kohli defends it back to the bowler.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on middle, Padikkal tucks it to the leg side and crosses over for a single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on off, Padikkal defends it out.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Santner bowls a floated ball on middle, Padikkal goes on his knees and then sweeps it to the backward square leg region for a boundary.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Kohli defends it to point and takes a single.
Mitchell Santner is on now.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Padikkal guides it to point.
Virat Kohli is the new man in.
3.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Sam Curran gets the breakthrough for Chennai! Another failure for Aaron Finch. He gets off to starts but throws it away. Short ball around off, Finch dances down the track and then looks to cut it towards the off side but gets a top edge which goes towards cover. Ruturaj Gaikwad moves backwards and takes the catch. It was not easy but he manages to hold onto it.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery from Curran on middle, Padikkal tucks it to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
3.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Finch works it to deep square leg for a single.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Padikkal is early into the shot as he looked to flick but gets it off an inside half of the bat and it goes towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
3.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Very full ball down the leg side, Padikkal looks to flick but misses. Wided by the umpire.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle to begin, Finch flicks it wide of the mid on fielder and gets to the other end.
Sam Curran replaces Monu Kumar into the attack.
2.6 overs (0 Run) A ripper to end the over. Good length and around middle, Padikkal has a poke at it but the ball moves a hint away to beat the outside edge.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Finch pushes this length ball to the right of the point fielder and takes a single now.
2.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Padikkal looks to flick but gets an inside edge on the pad The ball rolls towards square leg and they take a run.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Landed on a good length and on middle, tucked towards mid-wicket for nothing.
2.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Take that! Short and wide outside off, Padikkal throws the willow at it and connects. Gets all of it as it sails over the deep point fence for a biggie.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Good length ball outside off, Padikkal makes room and looks to drive away from his body but is beaten.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The extra delivery is costly. A boundary off it. It is once again on middle and leg, Finch this time walks across a touch and helps it on its way to the fine leg fence.
1.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Misses the line again and he will have to re-bowl this one again. It lands on middle and then goes away. Wided as Finch lets it be.
1.5 overs (0 Run) One more dot! Fine over so far. Around off on a good length, it is pushed back to the bowler. Can Monu close the over well?
1.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Short and outside off, Finch looks to pull but misses. Swung really hard but little too early.
1.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Misses the line for the right-hander. It is slipped way down the leg side. Finch lets it be. Dhoni does well to collect the ball on his left. Wided.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish and wide outside off, driven through backward point for one.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, coming a bit to the left-hander. Devdutt pushes it towards point.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off to begin from Monu. Padikkal lets the ball to go to the keeper.
Monu Kumar will bowl from the other end with the new ball.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries. Another ball which is pitched up. This one is around middle and leg, Finch flicks it over mid-wicket and finds the fence. Good start for Bangalore.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Finch gets going with a boundary. First one of the game. A fullish ball outside off, Finch lifts it over mid off. Doesn't get all of it but it is good enough to clear the mid off fielder for a boundary.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good length and around off, Finch blocks it out.
0.3 over (2 Runs) Finch gives the bowler on the charge straightaway. The ball is angled into the right-hander. Finch looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pad. The ball rolls towards fine leg. Dhoni, the keeper, gives it a chase and keeps it down to two leg byes.
0.2 over (1 Run) Padikkal is up and running on the second ball. Good length and just outside off, Padikkal runs it down to third man and opens his account.
0.1 over (0 Run) Chahar is right on the money! A bit fuller in length and outside off, Padikkal lets it be.
We are all set to begin! The umpires are walking out to the middle. The Chennai players are in a huddle before they take their positions in the field. Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal are the openers for Bangalore. Deepak Chahar will start with the ball.
Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (WK/C), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner (IN PLACE OF JOSH HAZLEWOOD), Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar (IN PLACE OF SHARDUL THAKUR).
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Moeen Ali (IN PLACE OF ISURU UDANA), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
MS Dhoni, the Chennai skipper, says that toss is out of their control and they would have batted first. Adds that they are in with a chance mathematically but they will take one game at a time and they need to execute their plans and they are looking to try out players who have not played many games. States that Mitchell Santner and Monu Kumar come in.
Virat Kohli, the Bangalore skipper, says that they will bat first as the pitch might get slower and slower as the game progresses. Adds that they expected the pitch to slow down as the tournament progressed. Goes onto say that even if there is dew, they need to allow the ball to come onto the bat. Informs that Moeen Ali replaces Isuru Udana. Adds that things can go south quickly and they want to be in a good space. Says that the go green initiative is very important for them.
Toss - Bangalore have won the toss and they have elected to bat first.
Pitch report - Pommie Mbangwa and Kumar Sangakkara are there for the pitch report. Sangakkara says that the batsmen will look to target the shorter side and it will be interesting to see how the bowlers execute their plans. Sangakkara states that it is a good wicket and it is quickening up a little. Adds that the team winning the toss will look to bat first.
Chennai, on the other hand, have had a terrible season. They have a very minute chance of qualifying and that is a big task as they need to win all their remaining games and expect other results to go their way. Considering their performance, the chances of them qualifying looks highly improbable. But they would look to play for pride and spoil the party for the other teams. They have a good chance of trying out their bench strength and they will hope that they put on a better show.
Hello all! Super Sunday is here and we have two exciting games in store. First up is Chennai going up against Bangalore. Kohli's men have been on a roll this season and are closing in on a berth for the playoffs. Their bowling has worked this season while the batting has also come up good. Their form makes them the favourites going into this game.
