Mumbai Indians fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took a tiring journey of over 500 km from Ahmedabad to Mumbai to unite with his teammates ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Sharing the news of Bumrah's arrival in Mumbai with their fan base, the defending champions shared a couple of pictures on their social media accounts, including Twitter and Instagram. "BOOM checks in! Ahmedabad to Mumbai by road. #OneFamily @jaspritb1," Mumbai Indians captioned their post. The pictures showed Bumrah following complete safety guidelines, with his face covered in a mask.

While fans loved the post, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh found a rather funny angle to the pictures and commented: "HahHah Okay @jaspritb1 we're going to have to work on your behind the mask smile".

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh found a rather funny angle to Jasprit Bumrah's pictures in mask

Photo Credit: Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah, like his teammates who have already started their training, is expected to hit the ground running in Mumbai, before flying to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the 13th edition of the IPL.

After spending time at home during several months of lockdown, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya have already started their preparations for the cash-rich league.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in IPL history with four titles to their name, all coming under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Last year, they defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by just one run to win their record fourth title.

Promoted

Bumrah is part of Mumbai Indians' core group of players and has been leading their fast bowling attack for several years now.

He played 16 matches for the franchise last year and picked up 19 wickets, with an economy of 6.63 runs per over. In fact, he has picked 15 or more wickets in each of the last four seasons, which makes him one of the most consistent performers for his side.