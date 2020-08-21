The momentum is picking up as the much-delayed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 finally picks up momentum and begins to get real with teams and players posting pictures on social media of them practicing or at the airport, adorned in PPE kits or team jerseys. Among those leaving was Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, along with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. Mumbai Indians posted a picture on Instagram with Samaira looking all poised and cool while her parents are unrecognisable in their spacesuit-like kits and had to be tagged on the picture for identification. "All set for Samaira's second IPL," the caption read.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma had posted a picture on Instagram of Samaira organising his cricket kit. "Got my packer in chief to help me get ready for the UAE... Thanks, Sammy," he captioned the picture.

Rohit Sharma has been really gearing up for IPL 2020, which gets underway in the UAE from September 19.

On Wednesday, Rohit Sharma shared a video from his net session where he can be seen playing various shots that are in his repertoire. "Up and running with @mumbaiindians," Rohit captioned the video on his Instagram account.

Several teams have already reached the UAE. Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders have already arrived in the country with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore expected to arrive on Friday.