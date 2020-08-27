As Rohit Sharma and his family spend time in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) quarantining before training starts with the Mumbai Indians, he and Ritika Sajdeh decided to introduce their daughter Samaira to dinosaurs. Rohit shared a photo on Instagram, where the three of them can be seen glued to the television. "Sammy being introduced to dinosaurs via Jurassic World, one guess whose idea this was. PS: she only watched 2 minutes of it," Rohit wrote in his caption for the cute photo.

Last week, the Mumbai Indians had shared a picture of Rohit, Ritika and Samaira in full PPE kits at the airport ahead of the team's departure to the UAE ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"All set for Samaira's second IPL," the caption read.

The Mumbai Indians captain recently became the fourth Indian cricketer to be conferred the prestigious Khel Ratna Award.

Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli are the other cricketers to have won India's highest sporting honour.

"It's been a wonderful ride and to receive such a sporting honour is a great privilege and I am very happy about it and I owe this to you all. Without your support, it wouldn't have been possible," India's white-ball vice-captain said in a message on Twitter after the Sports Ministry announced the winners.

Rohit Sharma will lead Mumbai Indians when they take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL 2020 on September 19.