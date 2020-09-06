With the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma shared some photos of him exercising in the gym. The photos showed his bulging muscles, which have helped him break many batting records. The swashbuckling batsman is en route to gaining full match fitness and the photographs prove his ambitions for the tournament's 13th edition. "Hit the gym like it's a short ball", the 33-year-old tweeted along with the photos.

Hit the gym like it's a short ball pic.twitter.com/o5vuVT9QOD — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 1, 2020

MI reached UAE on August 21 and began training on August 29. Rohit's tweet indicates the hard work being put in by teams to make the tournament successful in today's COVID-19 world.

The tweet received a lot of praise from his fans, with many hailing his dedication to the team.

Also, nicknamed as Hitman, Rohit has captained Mumbai Indians since 2013, leading them to four titles. His photos also show that he is ready to pile on his 4,898 IPL runs. He has played 188 matches in the tournament, having represented Deccan Chargers in the past. He was sold to Mumbai Indians in the 2011 auction.