Rohit Sharma, who will lead Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with his daughter Samaira before he left for training in the United Arab Emirates. Samaira gave her father a peck on the cheek just before the Mumbai Indians skipper left for his first day of training. "Perfect send off for the first day of training," Rohit captioned the picture with his daughter on Instagram. Rohit arrived in the UAE with his family on August 21 for the IPL 2020.

The Mumbai Indians skipper posed with his cricket bat and captioned the picture "Paltan, get ready."

Rohit, on Tuesday, shared a workout video of himself with his wife Ritika.

The IPL was moved out of the country due to rising cases of coronavirus in India.

The IPL 2020 kicks off on September 19 and the final of the tournament will be played on November 10.

All 60 matches will be played across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Rohit Sharma recently became the fourth Indian cricketer to be conferred with the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

Promoted

Previously, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have won the country's highest sporting honour.

Rohit is the most successful captain in the T20 tournament. The 33-year-old has four IPL titles to his name.