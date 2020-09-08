Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and his teammates, amid their intense training sessions ahead of IPL 2020, took some time out and headed towards the beach to enjoy quality moments with their family members. The franchise shared a series of pictures and a video, showing their star players having a gala time on the beach. Rohit was accompanied by his wife Ritika and daughter Samaira. Other players of the squad like Aditya Tare and Dhawal Kulkarni were spotted with their kids, while Surya Kumar Yadav posed for pictures with his wife. "#OneFamily time at the beach," wrote Mumbai Indians, sharing the pictures.

Some of the players even showed some daring and decided to ride the ocean waves, apart from fighting it out in a game of beach football.

Rohit Sharma also shared a picture on his Instagram handle with his wife and daughter, which was clicked against the beautiful backdrop of a setting sun.

Considering the challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Mumbai Indians management has taken all the necessary care to ensure that players relax during their free time and for that they have put up a huge recreational area, filled with host of fun activities, including the pool tables and multiple gaming options.

They have even created a Karaoke set up for the members who love to put their vocal cords to test and players like Hardik Pandya and his elder brother Krunal have already spent a session or two, exercising their vocal cords.

Earlier this month, the franchise even gave their fans a virtual tour of their team room on their social media handles, which left everyone amazed, including their star all-rounder Krunal Pandya.

The IPL 2020 begins with a repeat of last year's summit clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 19.