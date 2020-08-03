The clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings is one of the most awaited in Indian Premier League (IPL). The teams have met in four IPL finals thus far with Mumbai emerging victorious in three of them. As the two teams gear up to play the IPL 2020 opener in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai players spoke about the MI-CSK rivalry in IPL and MI captain Rohit Sharma called it as the “El Classico” of IPL. “CSK and us… it's the rivalry that has always been there,” said Hardik Pandya. “The vibe which it creates… MI vs CSK – as a player also you look forward to that,” quipped Hardik's bother Krunal Pandya.

“Because both teams are very well known and they always do well, so it's always an interesting match,” said Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

“It's become a game that people look forward to,” added Hardik.

“It's the two franchises that are the most loved by the fans. And that's how it becomes special.

“All of us get out A-game out when we are playing against CSK and I wish we always do that.”

Mumbai are four-time IPL champions, having won more titles than any other team, closely followed by CSK who have three IPL titles in their kitty.

Promoted

The sides played out a nail-biting final last season where Lasith Malinga's final-over heroics helped Mumbai beat Chennai by one run.

The teams meet again in the IPL 2020 opener on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. IPL runs from September 19 to November 10 and will be played across three cities in the UAE – Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.