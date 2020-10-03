Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Steve Smith won the toss and decided to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. RR made one change to their playing XI, with Ankit Rajpoot making way for Mahipal Lomror, while RCB decided to keep the same playing XI for first afternoon game of the season. The match provides fans with an opportunity to see Virat Kohli go against Steve Smith. Almost all of 2019 was spent in this mystery - who among them is a better batsman. While that is always a question, the main show would be who among RCB and RR returns with two points. The Bengaluru outfit is in a happier frame of mind since their Super Over win over Mumbai Indians, while Rajasthan Royals would be a little humbled by the big loss to Kolkata Knight Riders. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Live Match Updates Between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals, straight from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi