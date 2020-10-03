IPL 2020 LIVE Score, RCB vs RR Today's Match Live Updates: Yuzvendra Chahal Removes Sanju Samson To Put RCB On Top Against Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Score Updates: Rajasthan Royals lost Steve Smith and Jos Buttler in quick succession after a fine start.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Steve Smith won the toss and decided to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. RR made one change to their playing XI, with Ankit Rajpoot making way for Mahipal Lomror, while RCB decided to keep the same playing XI for first afternoon game of the season. The match provides fans with an opportunity to see Virat Kohli go against Steve Smith. Almost all of 2019 was spent in this mystery - who among them is a better batsman. While that is always a question, the main show would be who among RCB and RR returns with two points. The Bengaluru outfit is in a happier frame of mind since their Super Over win over Mumbai Indians, while Rajasthan Royals would be a little humbled by the big loss to Kolkata Knight Riders. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Live Match Updates Between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals, straight from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Match 15, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 03, 2020
- 15:57 (IST)Wicket! Chahal removes Samson!Rajasthan Royals lose another wicket and this time Sanju Samson departs after Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed a brilliant catch to send him packing.
- 15:53 (IST)Wicket Maiden From Saini!Navdeep Saini starts his spell brilliantly, bowling a wicket maiden over.
- 15:49 (IST)WICKET! Buttler c Padikkal b Saini!Navdeep Saini strikes on his very first delivery to sent dangerous Jos Buttler packing. The credit also goes to Devdutt Padikkal who grabbed a good low catch diving to his right with both hands, just inches above the ground
- 15:46 (IST)FOUR!What a way to get off the mark! Sanju Samson, playing his first delivery, leans forward on the front foot and drives it through covers for an exquisite boundary.
- 15:45 (IST)WICKET! Smith b Udana!Isuru Udana bowls a slower delivery which takes an inside edge and rattles Steve Smith stumps. He departs cheaply for five runs.
- 15:42 (IST)FOUR!Isuru Udana pitches it short and Jos Buttler had all the time in the world to pull it towards midwicket for a cracking boundary.
- 15:40 (IST)SIX! Buttler smacks Udana for first maximum!Isuru Udana starts his second over with a slower delivery and Jos Buttler waited for it and smashed it over midwicket for first maximum of the game.
- 15:38 (IST)FOUR!Jos Buttler moves across and sweeps a leg stump delivery neatly towards fine leg to collect his second boundary. This is good piece of batting from him.
- 15:36 (IST)Spinner in to the attack!As expected, Virat Kohli has handed the ball to Washington Sundar.
- 15:35 (IST)FOUR!Isuru Udanna errs in his line and Steve Smith wasn't going to miss such a freebie and makes teh most of it, sending it wide of short fine-leg fielder to finish the over with a boundary.
- 15:33 (IST)FOUR!Jos Buttler comes down the crease and flicks the ball fine, beating the short fine-leg fielder ad ball races away to the fence. Buttler gets off the mark with a boundary.
- 15:30 (IST)Here we go!Virat Kohli has decided to hand the new ball to Isuru Udana. He starts off with a full delivery which takes a faint outside edge but luckily fall short of the first slip.
- 15:28 (IST)Players are out in the middle!RCB players are standing near the rope as two umpires walk out in the middle. Steve Smith and Jos Buttler will once again open the innings for Rajasthan.
- 15:06 (IST)RCB Playing XI!Happy with his side's performance, Virat Kohli has decided to go in with the same paying XI.Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal
A look at the Playing XI for #RCBvRR #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/JVtf6CqNtK— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 3, 2020
- 15:05 (IST)Rajasthan Royals Playing XI!Rajasthan Royals have made one change to their playing XI, with Ankit Rajpoot making way for Mahipal Lomror.Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (capt), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat
- 15:02 (IST)Toss Time! Smith wins toss decides to bat!Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith won the toss and decides to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Given the heat, Virat Kohli said he also would have loved to bat but backs his youngsters to come good once again and put pressure on RR batsmen in the first six overs..
Steve Smith wins the toss and elects to bat first against #RCB.#Dream11IPL #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/ZYLtMIVYQG— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 3, 2020
- 14:54 (IST)Double-header week!Today is the first double-header week of IPL 2020. Virat Kohli will be up against Steve Smith the first game, while KKR will take on Delhi Capitals in the second match.
- 14:19 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2020 Match 15 between between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. Both sides have started their campaign on a bright note, winning two out of three matches so far.