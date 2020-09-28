Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 10th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. RCB were defeated in their previous league clash against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by a margin of 97 runs. This was RCB's first loss, having won their opening match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on the other hand, recorded their maiden win in IPL 2020 in their previous clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), winning by 49 runs. MI lost by five wickets in their opening league match of this edition, against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Live streaming of the match will be available on digital platforms.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will take place on September 28, Monday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will be on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)