Royal Challengers Bangalore nearly threw it away but managed to get over the line in the Super Over thanks to the brilliance of Navdeep Saini. Virat Kohli's team had been humiliated by Kings XI Punjab in the previous game but the batting department bounced back in style, putting up an imposing target on the board. RCB should have cantered to a win but were left sweating thanks to some brilliant batting from Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard. With the match going into the Super Over, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli got the team over the line, having being set a paltry target of 8 runs. Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to express her relief, saying the RCB vs MI encounter was "too exciting a game for a pregnant lady".

Anushka posted split images of Kohli and De Villiers sharing a hug after the Super Over win, the teams congratulating each other and the RCB bench celebrating their second victory in three games in IPL 2020.

RCB posted 201 for three after being put into bat with Devdutt Padikkal (54), Aaron Finch (52) and AB de Villiers (55) hitting half-centuries. For the third match running, RCB captain failed to fire scoring a meagre 3 off 11 balls.

Young all-rounder Shivam Dube hit a quickfire 27 off 10 balls to push RCB past 200.