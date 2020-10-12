IPL 2020 LIVE Score, RCB vs KKR Today's Match Live Updates: Andre Russell Strikes To Remove Devdutt Padikkal
RCB vs KKR IPL Live Score 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Royal Challengers Bangalore openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch got their side off to a flying start against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah.
Royal Challengers Bangalore openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch got their side off to a flying start. adding 47 runs inside the Powerplay without losing any wicket against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah. Andre Russell struck in the eighth over cleaning up Padikkal to give KKR the first breakthrough. Earlier, RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat, with both teams making one change to their side. While RCB decided to give themselves an extra bowling option bringing in Mohammed Siraj in place of a specialist batsman Gurkeerat Singh Mann, KKR handed the debut cap to Tom Banton, who replaced Sunil Narine in the playing XI after he was reported for a suspect bowling action. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 28 Between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Match 28, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 12, 2020
- 20:19 (IST)Tidy over from Varun Chakravarthy!Varun Chakravarthy has stopped the run-flow ever since he has come in to bowl. While he gave away 10 in the first over he bowled, he came back strongly to conceded just three in his next over.
- 20:11 (IST)WICKET! Padikkal b Russell 32 (23)Devdutt Padikkal moves across to the leg stump, thinking of clearing the midwicket fence but misses the ball completely and Russell says thank you. You miss I hit! He departs for 32 off 23 balls. RCB skipper Virat Kohli is the next batsman in.
- 20:05 (IST)SIX!A miscued shot from Devdutt Padikkal sails over the long-off fence. Another fielding lapse has cost KKR six extra runs. It went high in the air but two fielders around it left it for one another, in the end it sailed over fence.
- 20:02 (IST)FOUR!Another fielding mistake has gifted RCB opener Aaron Finch a boundary. It was hit straight to the deep midwicket fielder where Shubman Gill got his eyes off the ball and failed to grab it properly, costing his side few extra runs.
- 19:58 (IST)Four! Dropped... Finch gets life!A short delivery from Andre Russell and Aaron Finch pulls it straight into the hands of short fine leg fielder Kamlesh Nagarkoti who made a complete mess of it as ball slipped in between his fingers, costing KKR a huge wicket and four extra runs.
- 19:54 (IST)Tidy bowling from Cummins!Pat Cummins pulls things back for his side bowling a tidy over.
- 19:48 (IST)FOUR!Poor bowling this from Prasidh Krishna. You can't afford to bowl on the pads of someone who is striking the ball so nicely. It was going further down after pitching on the leg stump and he flicked it nicely off his pads to beat the short fine-leg fielder and collect another boundary.
- 19:47 (IST)FOUR!Prasidh Krishna targets Devdutt Padikkal's pads and gives it the treatment it deserves, flicking it off nicely towards midwicket for another boundary.
- 19:42 (IST)FOUR!A similar shot from Devdutt Padikkal fetches him back-to-back boundaries, with only difference being it was slightly squarer towards the cover point region.
- 19:41 (IST)FOUR! Padilkkal joins the party!Devdutt Padikkal moves across towards the leg stump to give himself plenty of room and gets his first boundary.
- 19:38 (IST)SIX!A half-volley from Prasidh Krishna and Aaron Finch dispatches it over the wide long-on fence, out of the ground, for the maximum of the match.
- 19:36 (IST)Prasidh Krishna to share the new-ball duty!Dinesh Karthik given the ball to Prasidh Krishna to share the new ball duties.
- 19:35 (IST)Eight runs from first over!A positive start from RCB openers, as they collected eight runs in the opening over, with the help of a boundary.
- 19:33 (IST)A quick single!A gentle push towards the mid-off and both batsmen steal a quick single, bring Devdutt Padikkal on strike.
- 19:32 (IST)FOUR! Finch opens his account with a boundary!Pat Cummins bowls a full delivery on the middle and leg, Aaron Finch shimmies across and flicks it nicely off his pads to get off the mark with a boundary.
- 19:28 (IST)Here we go!The two Royal Challengers Bangalore openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal are walking out to the crease, Pat Cummins will start the proceedings for Kolkata Knight Riders.
- 19:09 (IST)Tom Banton replaces Sunil Narine!Tom Banton will be making his KKR debut, replacing Sunil Narine in the playing XI after he was reported for a suspect bowling action.
- 19:03 (IST)One change for RCB!Royal Challengers Bangalore have made one change to their playing XI, with Gurkeerat Singh Mann making way for Mohammed Siraj.
- 19:01 (IST)Toss time! RCB opt to bat!RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah.
- 18:58 (IST)Tom Banton to debut for KKR!Tom Banton has been handed his KKR cap by his England skipper Eoin Morgan and he is all set to make his debut. He is likely to replace KKR's last match hero Sunil Narine, who was reported for suspect bowling action once again.
- 18:34 (IST)Big news for KKR fans!KKR all-rounder Andre Russell, who injured himself while fielding in their last league game, is out warming-up -- doing both batting and bowling on the sidelines. He has had a dismal tournament with the bat so far but one big knock and all will be forgotten.
- 18:29 (IST)RCB vs KKR Live Score 2020: Sharjah -- a high-scoring venue!The average score batting first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in IPL 2020 is 211.8m while teams chasing the total have managed 189.6. An indication for the two skippers as what they should do after winning the toss.
- 18:23 (IST)Head to head Stats! KKR lead the battle on paper!Kolkata Knight Riders and Royals Challengers Bangalore have faced each other 24 times in the IPL, with KKR holding the bragging rights with 14 wins. Meanwhile, RCB have notched 10 victories.
- 18:20 (IST)Virat Kohli and Dinesh Kartjik -- Two in-form skippers!Both Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik led their side from front, guiding them to a fighting total. While Kohli made 90 not out against CSK, Karthik scored his first fifty of the season against KXIP. Both teams would hope another magical performance from their leaders.
- 18:17 (IST)Current form!Both RCB and KKR enjoyed success over the weekend as they beat CSK and and KXIP in their respective last outings. KKR won their last two games, while RCB have a win and a loss from last two matches.
- 18:11 (IST)Clash of two experienced IPL players!RCB and KKR are led by two of the veterans of the IPL. While Virat Kohli has been past of RCB set-up right from the start in 2008, Karthik has graces the dugout of several franchises before taking on the leadership role at KKR. Kohli has played 183 IPL matches for RCB, while Karthik has 188 IPL caps to his name.
- 18:06 (IST)Battle between two teams in top-half!Both KKR and RCB have won four out of six matches played so far and are placed on third and fourth position respectively in the IPL 2020 Points Table.
- 17:56 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 28 between two in-form teams Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders from iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.