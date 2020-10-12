Royal Challengers Bangalore openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch got their side off to a flying start. adding 47 runs inside the Powerplay without losing any wicket against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah. Andre Russell struck in the eighth over cleaning up Padikkal to give KKR the first breakthrough. Earlier, RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat, with both teams making one change to their side. While RCB decided to give themselves an extra bowling option bringing in Mohammed Siraj in place of a specialist batsman Gurkeerat Singh Mann, KKR handed the debut cap to Tom Banton, who replaced Sunil Narine in the playing XI after he was reported for a suspect bowling action. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 28 Between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)