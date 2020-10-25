Chennai Super Kings are in danger of becoming the first team to be eliminated from the Indian Premier League 2020. After losing eight matches this season, CSK are now relying on other results to go in their favour, if they are to make it to the knockout stages of the ongoing T20 league. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore are sitting pretty in third place on the IPL points table and a win on Sunday will take them to the top. On paper, both teams have some of the big names in T20 cricket but based on current form, it is obvious that any fantasy team will have more RCB players than CSK ones.

Top IPL 2020 Fantasy picks for RCB vs CSK match:

AB de Villiers (Credits - 10): The South African batsman has been at his explosive best in this year's IPL. De Villiers has bailed out RCB on a couple of occasions with his breathtaking shot-making towards the end of the innings. He has scored 285 runs this season at a strike rate of 190.0. De Villiers has fetched 482 fantasy points so far and apart from his prowess with the bat, his swift work behind the stumps can also get you some points.

Virat Kohli (Credits - 10.5): The RCB skipper has got going in IPL 2020 after registering a string of low scores at the start of the tournament. CSK bowlers are low on confidence after the hammering they got from Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan in their previous league game and Virat Kohli will look to capitalise on that and get a big score under his belt before the playoffs. Kohli has 365 runs at an impressive average of over 60 this year.

Chris Morris (Credits - 9.5): A must have in your fantasy XI! The South African all-rounder has made an impact ever since he took the field for RCB. Morris has played just five matches so far and already has nine wickets to his name along with that his ability to strike the ball cleanly during the backend of the innings can give you some crucial points.

Sam Curran (Credits - 9.5): This season, things have not gone well for CSK but if they are looking for a total revamp, they would like to keep Sam Curran in their squad. The young English all-rounder has impressed one and all with both the bat and ball and is a terrific fielder in the outfield. MS Dhoni, on many occasions, has lavished praise on Curran. He has picked up 10 wickets and scored 173 runs this year.

Yuzvendra Chahal (Credits - 9): Chahal is the only bowler from either side in the list of top 10 wicket-takers in this year's IPL. The Indian leg-spinner has 15 wickets to his name and has been Virat Kohli's go-to bowler. The last time RCB faced CSK, Chahal got the big wicket of MS Dhoni.

Note: Price of the players are mentioned beside their names as provided by iplt20.com