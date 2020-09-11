Virat Kohli's love his bats for is a no secret and as the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) approaches, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper has started giving final touches to his preparations, and that includes ensuring that all his bats are shaped to the best of his liking, even the minutest of details. Taking to Instagram, the Indian skipper shared a video showcasing how much he takes care of his bats. In the video, Kohli can be seen sawing off the top of the handle on one of his bats so that the balance is perfect. "It's the small details that matter. For me even couple of centimeters are crucial for the balance of a bat. I LOVE taking care of my bats," Kohli wrote on Instagram.

After watching the video, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya couldn't keep himself from commenting on the post and wrote that "Sending my few bats to you".

Hardik Pandya's comments on Virat Kohli's post

Photo credit: Instagram

The 13th edition of the IPL will kick-start on September 19 with a match between defending Mumbai Indians and last year's runners-up Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni.

After a disappointing campaign last year where they finished last in the points table, Kohli believes they have managed to put together the most balanced squad since the 2016 season where they had reached the final and lost out to SunRisers Hyderabad, co-incidentally against whom they will be starting this year's campaign in Dubai on September 21.

"To be honest, that 2016 season - which we all loved to be a part of and was such a memorable season - since then, to be honest, this is the most balanced I have felt about the squad and as a system, where we are heading," Kohli said in a video posted RCB's Twitter handle.