Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni share a great camaraderie on and off the field and it was evident as the Chennai Super Kings all-rounder posted a picture with his skipper, dedicating a hit song to the former India captain on Sunday. Jadeja used a few lines from Bruno Mars' hit song 'Just The Way You Are' to express his admiration towards MS Dhoni. "And when you smile. The whole world stops and stares for a while. 'Cause, you're amazing. Just the way you are. @mahi7781," Jadeja captioned the picture.

Recently, Jadeja shared a workout video of himself as the all-rounder gears up for the T20 League.

The CSK team arrived in the UAE on August 21 for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Soon after landing in the United Arab Emirates, all the players underwent a mandatory quarantine period.

The 13th edition of the IPL was moved out of India due to the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

All 60 matches will be played over a period of 53 days across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The Chennai-based franchise came close to a record fourth IPL title last year but lost in the final over of a thrilling summit clash against Mumbai Indians.

On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a press release revealing that two players among a total of 13 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus.

The T20 tournament kicks off on September 19 and the final is scheduled to take place on November 10.