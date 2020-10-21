Ravichandran Ashwin might have failed to win the game for Delhi Capitals against Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday but he did manage to get the better of Chris Gayle at the Dubai International Stadium in Match 38 of the ongoing Indian Premier League. On Wednesday, Ashwin took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with Gayle, in which he can be seen helping the West Indian by tying his shoelaces. It was Ashwin's witty caption that sent his fans into a frenzy.

"The devil is always in the detail. "Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him". @chrisgayle333 you trusted me with it and I am sorry for letting you down. Tough day for us @DelhiCapitals but, we will bounce back stronger," Ashwin captioned the post on Instagram.

In the match, Gayle was cleaned up by Ashwin as the West Indian batsman missed a slog sweep and the ball crashed onto his stumps.

For Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan was the star once again with the bat as he became the first batsman in IPL's history to smash two back-to-back hundreds in the tournament.

Delhi posted a competitive total of 164/5 from their allotted 20 overs.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers, finishing his quota of four overs with figures of two for 28.

In the chase, KXIP skipper KL Rahul was sent back in the third over by Axar Patel.

Gayle scored 25 runs off Tushar Deshpande's over but failed to convert the start into a big innings.

Mayank Agarwal had a mix-up in the middle with Nicholas Pooran and was run out for five.

Pooran then stitched an important 96-run partnership with Glenn Maxwell to take KXIP within touching distance of their third consecutive win in this season.

Jimmy Neesham finished the game with a six to take Punjab to fifth place on the points table.