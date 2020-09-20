Story ProgressBack to home
Ravichandran Ashwin Sustains Freak Shoulder Injury During Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Tie
Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin endured dream and nightmare in a space of six deliveries as he scalped two batsmen and then suffered a suspected shoulder dislocation during Delhi Capitals' IPL game against KXIP on Sunday.
IPL 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin injured his shoulder as he dived to save a single off his own bowling.© BCCI/IPL
Highlights
-
Ravichandran Ashwin left the field after injuring his left shoulder
-
Ashwin landed awkwardly while diving to save a single off his own bowling
-
Ashwin took 2 wickets before he was taken off the field by team physio
Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin endured dream and nightmare in a space of six deliveries as he scalped two batsmen and then suffered a suspected shoulder dislocation during Delhi Capitals' IPL game against KXIP on Sunday. Brought in during the final Powerplay over, Ashwin first got Karun Nair and then bowled Nicholas Pooran through the gate but a needless dive to stop a single off the last delivery saw him land awkwardly on his left arm with shoulder taking the jerk. Writhing in pain, Ashwin's jersey became a temporary sling as he left the field along with Capitals' physio Patrick Farhard.
A shoulder dislocation could rule Ashwin out of tournament. He had played for Kings XI Punjab last season.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2020, check out the IPL Schedule for 2020 and Indian Premier League (IPL) Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.