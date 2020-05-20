Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals What His Coach Had Predicted About His Career

Updated: 20 May 2020 20:22 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin talked about his career during an Instagram live session with Delhi Capitals.

Ravichandran Ashwin made his debut for India back in 2010 against Sri Lanka. © AFP

Ravichandran Ashwin was involved in an Instagram live chat with Delhi Capitals' official handle. The off-spinner talked about COVID-19 and how cricket will change when things return to normal. Ashwin said, "If you go back in time and watch the classics you will see people used to celebrate wickets by clapping away from each other". He added that it is important to take care of nature and accept the new normal. Talking about his early days in cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin said, "I played as an opening batsman at the under-17 level and used to bowl a bit of off-spin".

He went on to add and said, "When I was about to join college my coach told me that you will go on to play for India as an off-spinner". He said that his journey from being a batsman to becoming an off-spinner has been great. The off-spinner who is also an engineer said, "Managing engineering and cricket helped me a lot as whenever I went to play I wanted to give my 100 per cent".

Ravichandran Ashwin made his debut for India back in 2010 against Sri Lanka in an ODI. Since then, Ashwin has played 111 ODIs and has scalped 150 wickets with an economy rate of 4.91. In Test cricket, the off-spinner has featured in 71 matches and has 365 wickets to his name.  

In T20Is, Ashwin has played 46 matches and has 52 wickets with an economy rate of 4.91. 

Ashwin was set to play for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2020. 

However, the BCCI decided to postpone the IPL indefinitely as a safety measure against the coronavirus pandemic.  
 

Highlights
  • Ravichandran Ashwin has been active on social media platforms
  • Ashwin was involved in an Instagram live session with Delhi Capitals
  • The off-spinner has played 111 ODIs and 71 Test matches for the country
